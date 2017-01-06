Skip to main content area
Events to honor officer who died in prison siege
French count stood up an important man in Lewes
Time to explore winter squash
Knowing what to do and then doing it is not easy
New off-centered spirits in the works at Dogfish Head
Dave Robinson returns home with a smile on his face
Athletes of the Week Feb. 3
WHAT'S NEW • Friday, February 3, 2017
Cape Life
UNICO Rehoboth hosts Italian film night
A&E
Local musicians to be showcased Tuesdays at Bethany...
Police
Two cited with shooting waterfowl near Indian River...
Police
Milton man interferes with deer hunter
Obituaries
George E. Klinger, Verizon retiree
Health
Karen Gritton of Lincoln wins American Heart...
Sports
Ultimate stars shine in Australian Open
Obituaries
John ‘Johnny’ T. Rogers Jr., owned bulkhead business
News/Police
Events to honor officer who died in prison siege
Melissa Steele
Feb 03
The death of Correction Officer Steven Floyd in the line of duty is the first in Delaware history,...
Two cited with shooting waterfowl near Indian River...
Feb 03
Two Sussex County residents were cited after officials say they were hunting migratory waterfowl...
Milton man interferes with deer hunter
Feb 03
A 64-year-old Milton man pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to interfering with a deer hunter near Milton...
Ellendale man faces drug charges
Feb 03
An Ellendale man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Jan. 31 led to a search of his home...
Medical marijuana center set to open near Lewes
Chris Flood
Feb 03
After months of speculation, First State Compassion Center has confirmed it will open its Sussex...
Case ends against American Legion officers
Melissa Steele
Feb 03
No new charges will be filed against five former American Legion officials who were accused 10...
Hostage dies in Smyrna prison siege
Melissa Steele
Feb 03
A 19-hour standoff at Delaware's largest prison ended Feb. 2 after police entered a prison building...
Judge allows DNA evidence at Burton trial
Ryan Mavity
Feb 03
A Delaware Superior Court judge has ruled that DNA evidence linking accused murderer Matthew Burton...
Attorney: Reopening public record is rare
Ron MacArthur
Feb 03
The Sussex County Board of Adjustment has the authority to reopen the public record, but doing so...
News Briefs 02-03-17
Feb 03
Lewes BPW approves rate increase The Lewes Board of Public Works has approved rate increases in its...
bike trails
A&E
Local musicians to be showcased Tuesdays at Bethany...
Feb 03
Bethany Blues has always been the place to kick back, relax and listen to live music. Now, the...
Rehoboth Art League celebrates Women's History Month...
Feb 03
On Friday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m, the Rehoboth Art League will hold an opening reception for...
Business
New off-centered spirits in the works at Dogfish Head
Maddy Lauria
Feb 03
Dogfish Head is about to step up its craft spirits game with some new, off-centered whiskey. Since...
Pets.TV and Comedy.TV added to Mediacom lineup
Feb 02
New channels have been added to Mediacom's digital variety pak to appeal to animal lovers and...
Cape Life
UNICO Rehoboth hosts Italian film night
Feb 03
Local UNICO members and guests enjoyed popcorn, homemade pizza and biscotti while watching Roberto...
Local Rotary grants support community programs
Feb 02
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club recently presented five $1,000 checks to the recipients of its...
Brownies learn ways to give back to community
Feb 02
Local community supporters came together Jan. 5 at the Lewes Public Library to help the Brownies of...
Delaware Military Order of the Purple Heart makes...
Feb 02
The Delaware Military Order of the Purple Heart donated $1,000 to the Dover Air Force Base Fisher...
Obituaries
George E. Klinger, Verizon retiree
Feb 03
Mr. George E. Klinger, 77, of Dagsboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the...
John ‘Johnny’ T. Rogers Jr., owned bulkhead business
Feb 03
John "Johnny" T. Rogers Jr., 87, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. He was born May...
Robert Walter Oggenfuss, Wilmington Trust retiree
Feb 02
Robert Walter Oggenfuss died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at home following a brief illness. Bob was...
Margaret ‘Peggy’ Linda Reynolds, Lewes homemaker
Feb 02
Margaret “Peggy” Linda Reynolds, 76, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Atlantic...
Sports
Athletes of the Week Feb. 3
Feb 03
Ryan Head A pole vaulter for the Cape boys’ indoor track team, Ryan jumped a personal best at the...
Rickards, Vikings sizzle early in 71-53 win at IR
Kenny Riedel
Feb 03
Elite basketball players, like most other top-tier athletes, tend to have short memories. From...
Editorials
Editorials
Slam Dunk and Habitat for Humanity
Feb 02
Sussex County Councilman Sam Wilson recently raised a sincere question about the Slam Dunk to the...
Editorials
If it’s not broke ...
Jan 30
Next month, Lewes Mayor and City Council are expected to discuss who should be allowed to become a...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Refugee ban not making America great
Ptery Iris
Feb 03
I am appalled by Trump's de facto Muslim and refugee ban. Not only does it do nothing to make...
Letters to the Editor
Moving on with Trump administration difficult
Peter E. Carter
Feb 03
I have been purposely publicly silent about the events of Nov. 8 and beyond wherein the millions of...
Letters to the Editor
‘Good and decent people’ taken to task
Lawrence McSwain
Feb 02
In his column titled, "At the Trump inauguration, a lost opportunity," dated Jan. 28, Dennis Forney...
Letters to the Editor
In response to DeVos endorsement
Peter Schott
Feb 02
I usually do not believe in continuing a dialog in the newspaper when someone responds to a letter...
Letters to the Editor
Proud Marine appreciates Trump wake-up call
Charles Edward 'Ed' Gilpin
Feb 02
The following letter was written in response to Dennis Forney's Barefootin' column in the Jan....
Letters to the Editor
Clearing the air on Greater Lewes Foundation stance
Michael J. Rawl
Feb 02
I am writing to correct an unfortunate and erroneous public statement that was reported in the Cape...
Columns
Barefootin'
French count stood up an important man in Lewes
Dennis Forney
Feb 03
Back in the fall of 1779, the squealing infant called the United States of America was struggling...
Cape Flavors
Time to explore winter squash
Denise Clemons
Feb 03
If you’re looking for something different to serve as a side dish, winter is the best time to add...
Golf
Knowing what to do and then doing it is not easy
Fritz Schranck
Feb 03
The connection between knowing what to do and being able to do it can be a bit tenuous, especially...
People in Sports
Dave Robinson returns home with a smile on his face
Dave Frederick
Feb 03
Homecoming - Dr. Dave Robinson, former school superintendent at Caesar Rodney and Cape, and a...
Blogs
GO VEG
SEAFOOD
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 03
McDougall Adventurers headed out to sea early in the morning on our 65’ luxury sailing catamaran...
GO VEG
BREAKFAST IN PARADISE
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 01
Look what greeted us for breakfast this morning--a glorious edible palm tree rooted in local fruit...
Delaware Poetry Review: DePoetry.com
Buddha Said “Everything Comes Out of Nothing”
Henry Braun
Jan 31
Every letter of “n…o….t…h…i….n…g” holds to itself strictly, as if Silence were its queen, in a...
GO VEG
Meeting Dr. Ruth Heidrich
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 31
I first learned about Ruth Heidrich, vegan triathlete and cancer survivor, from the documentary,...
Calendar of Events
Today
8:30 am
Laugha Yoga Club
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Zumba Gold Toning program
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Open Door Inc. Presentation
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
10:00 am
to
11:00 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:30 am
Tot Time
11:00 am
Tai Chi program
11:30 am
to
2:00 pm
Beebe Healthcare Auxiliary Meeting
1:30 pm
French Conversation Group
5:00 pm
Prayer at the Town Square
5:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
American Legion Dinner
5:30 pm
Youth Chess Tournament
6:00 pm
Possum Point Players Dinner Theatre
7:00 pm
to
8:30 pm
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes Dharma Talk
7:00 pm
UUSD First Friday Film “Selma,”
Saturday, February 4
(All day)
Polar Bear Plunge Festival
(All day)
AARP Tax Aide Prep Help
7:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary Indoor...
8:30 am
Adult Chess Tournament
9:00 am
to
4:00 pm
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes Dharma Talk...
9:00 am
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
9:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Vintage Hunting & Fishing Memorabilia Show & Sale
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Model Train Open House
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
MOMS Club Preschool & Activity Fair
10:30 am
Underutilized Records for American Genealogy...
10:30 am
Adult Children of Alcoholics at the Beach Meeting
11:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Gordon’s Pond Winter Hike
11:30 am
to
2:00 pm
Zumbathon fundraiser
12:00 pm
Caregivers Support Group Luncheon Meeting
2:00 pm
Sons of the American Legion Shrimp Feast
2:30 pm
to
4:00 pm
Teen Cookie Decorating Class
3:00 pm
to
6:00 pm
VFW Got it! With Poker Card Game
5:00 pm
Bingomania
5:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Elks Surf & Turf Dinner
6:00 pm
Possum Point Players Dinner Theatre
Sunday, February 5
(All day)
Polar Bear Plunge Festival
9:00 am
to
4:00 pm
Principles and Practices of Biological Management...
10:00 am
American Legion Turkey Shoot
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Singing Bowl Meditation Sit
12:00 pm
BEGINS THIS WEEK: Kids’ Flag Football for Ages 9-15...
12:30 pm
Possum Point Players Dinner Theatre
1:00 pm
Lewes Polar Bear Plunge
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
American Legion Flip Five Fundraiser
5:00 pm
Singles on the Seashore meeting
