Delmarva Christian student Read Aloud
Tronchuda or Portuguese kale has distinctive blue leaves
Scott Green reflects on serving communities
Beebe thanks Conley's UMC Thrift Shop volunteers
St. Cecilia Guild announces music program for spring season, sets concert Jan. 29
Yarn and Bone opens in Rehoboth Beach
Cape swim teams win showdown at Sussex Academy
WHAT'S NEW • Thursday, January 26, 2017
School Life
Worcester Prep second-grade bread sale raises funds...
Cape Life
Beebe gift shop to host book signing Jan. 30
Business
Government contracting program set Jan. 31 in...
Obituaries
Rebecca (Becky) Ellen Hamill, ultimate hostess
Obituaries
Louise Martha Morris, enjoyed caring for birds
Business
Waves Car Wash sets fundraiser for Tunnell Cancer...
A&E
Violinist Elena Urioste and cellist Nicholas...
Health
Jeremy Dickerson joins First State Health and Wellness
News/Police
Police investigate West Rehoboth home invasion,...
Jan 25
Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion Jan. 13 in West Rehoboth in which a man was...
Jan. 27 deadline on trash contract talks in Dewey
Chris Flood
Jan 25
Recognizing the window to mandate a change in trash and recycling services for residential property...
Sussex officials tackle drainage, construction issues
Ron MacArthur
Jan 25
Sussex County Council has introduced an amended ordinance to revamp county code dealing with...
Lewes council debates planning commission composition
Nick Roth
Jan 25
Should a member of the Lewes Planning Commission be required to live within city limits? The...
Indian River Inlet bridge reopens
Jan 24
Lewes council reluctantly endorses garden plan
Nick Roth
Jan 24
Lewes Mayor and City Council reluctantly endorsed Lewes in Bloom’s conceptual plan for its Garden...
Gun advocates file appeal in Supreme Court
Maddy Lauria
Jan 24
A lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of a gun ban in Delaware's state parks has been shot...
Hoey Stevenson nominated to fill Sussex P&Z position
Ron MacArthur
Jan 24
Kim Hoey Stevenson of Lewes has been nominated to fill the vacant District 3 Sussex County Planning...
Discuss ‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the...
Jan 24
If tired of racism, especially in today's criminal justice system, read Michelle Alexander's "The...
News Brief 01-24-17
Jan 24
Cape Henlopen school board meets Jan. 26 The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m.,...
bike trail guide
View Past Polls
A&E
Violinist Elena Urioste and cellist Nicholas...
Jan 25
Two charismatic and fast-rising musicians, graduates of the Curtis Institute of Music and close...
Tourist at home: visit Greenwood
Hildegard W. Rieger
Jan 25
While there are relatively few unexplored territories left on Earth, for individual visitors and...
Business
Government contracting program set Jan. 31 in...
Jan 26
A government contracting and certification program, sponsored by the Procurement Technical...
Waves Car Wash sets fundraiser for Tunnell Cancer...
Jan 25
Waves Car Wash in Lewes will be hosting the inaugural Tunnell Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan...
Cape Life
Beebe gift shop to host book signing Jan. 30
Jan 26
The Beebe Healthcare gift shop in Lewes is hosting a book signing from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan...
Cape Life Briefs
Jan 25
Notable Books Discussion set Feb. 2 AAUW Coastal-Georgetown Branch will sponsor an American Library...
Lavender Fields farm owner speaks at NARFE Coastal...
Jan 25
Marie Mayor, owner of local Lavender Fields Farm, was the luncheon speaker at the October meeting...
First Town Club members hear from Painting With a...
Jan 25
At the January meeting of The First Town Club, members learned about various painting parties...
Obituaries
Rebecca (Becky) Ellen Hamill, ultimate hostess
Jan 25
Rebecca (Becky) Ellen Hamill passed away peacefully at Delaware Hospice Center in Millford, Tuesday...
Louise Martha Morris, enjoyed caring for birds
Jan 25
Louise Martha (Schmidt) Morris passed away in Lewes, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Louise was born in...
Kathryn Plummer, Sussex homemaker
Jan 25
Kathryn Plummer, 86, of Ellendale, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Kathryn was...
Neil W. Cooley, retired manager
Jan 25
Neil W. Cooley, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Atlantic Shores...
Sports
Sports Briefs
Jan 25
Prime Hook Youth Waterfowl Hunt Day Feb. 11 The Lottery Waterfowl Hunt Area and the Lottery...
Cape swim teams win showdown at Sussex Academy
Dan Cook
Jan 25
The Cape girls’ swim team swam to a 8-0 record with a 113-57 victory over host Sussex Academy, but...
Local Buzz
Blacklight Dodgeball Event | No School Thursday + Saturday
Sports at the Beach
Jan 25
Join us at the Indoor for a Fun & Fitness Day This Thursday 1-4. No worries if you can’t make...
Tuscan Villa + Paul Cullen = Amazing Food Wine and Music Vacation!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 25
Join the former Bad Company bassist and his wife Bonnie as they explore Italy from a Villa in...
JUST LISTED TODAY
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 25
Just Listed Today January 25, 2017 (click date to view properties) All Brokers' listings from SCAOR...
First State Health & Wellness Welcomes New Massage Therapist
First State Health & Wellness
Jan 25
Jeremy Dickerson, Licensed Massage Therapist, Joins First State Health & Wellness-Rehoboth...
Bone Suckin’ Big Chunks Salsa Taco Dip
PEPPERS
Jan 25
Ingredients 3 (16 ounce) cans vegetarian refried beans 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream 1 (1.25...
Get In On The Pickleball Craze! Beginner Classes + Drills and Skills Nights
Sports at the Beach
Jan 25
Try Something New This Winter! Play Pickleball! First Time Player? You are one click away from...
Getting Organized
Bill Cullin
Jan 25
Looking at homes can become overwhelming for many prospective buyers. The properties start to run...
Tune in to Taste - Saturday on 105.9 FM
EatingRehoboth.com - Food Tours
Jan 25
What’s up with Baywood!? Saturday at 3, Executive Chef Tom Deptula, Events Manag er Sarah Dickinson...
Top 5 Ways To Use Pinterest For Your Business
Twinfin Media & Marketing
Jan 25
Have you ever considered using Pinterest for busin ess? Did you even know you that that was...
COASTAL DELAWARE MARKET WATCH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 25
Keep up to date on real estate activity in the Delaware resort area. See what's new, pending, sold...
Editorials
Editorials
In search of truths we can all uphold
Jan 23
On every front page of the Cape Gazette, our readers will find the words,"The price of liberty is...
Editorials
Delaware must rebalance finances
Jan 19
Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock stood outside former Gov. Jack Markell's Legislative Hall...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Let’s all move forward together
Royce Haynes
Jan 24
During the election campaign, there were many Hillary Clinton supporters with signs which read, "...
Letters to the Editor
Don Flood hit the nail on the head
Terrance J. Foyle
Jan 24
I was happily surprised to see Don Flood's byline in a recent Cape Gazette. I, like many, have...
Letters to the Editor
Welcome back columnist Don Flood
Jan 24
My wife and I celebrated seeing that Don Flood was back and writing articles in the Viewpoints...
Letters to the Editor
The traditional hasn't worked for presidency
Steve Hyle
Jan 23
Amidst all the rancor, vandalizing under the guise of protesting, and the media discourse across...
Letters to the Editor
A little more objectivity is in order
John Ritchie
Jan 23
Last Friday Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. That’s a fact...
Letters to the Editor
Lewes outdid itself this holiday season
Hugh B. Councill
Jan 20
Mayor Becker, members of City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works: Thank you for making the "...
Columns
Garden Journal
Tronchuda or Portuguese kale has distinctive blue leaves
Paul Barbano
Jan 25
When jojoba oil was the health food rage, a store clerk openly complained “They want jojoba soap...
Healthy Geezer
The good and the bad about ozone
Fred Cicetti
Jan 25
Q. I don't get it. Is ozone a good thing or a bad thing?
Ozone, a gas, is a form of...
People in Sports
Derek and Derrick: Two Cape guys serving the community
Dave Frederick
Jan 24
Derek and Derrick - Derek Savage and Derrick Quillen, two Cape athletes past and a pair of good...
Politics
Our decision will tell whether America is still great
Jan 24
Last week I focused on a single individual, artist Nick Serratore, who had benefitted from the...
Blogs
On The Circle
Take the lead from Beverly Mears
Ron MacArthur
Jan 24
If you are planning to appear before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment, listen to the audio on...
Winter Indoor 2017 Week Two
Ike Eisenhour
Jan 23
Week Two of Indoor League 2017 Elementary Division In a closely played match, the Skins defeated...
GO VEG
Healing Food for a Broken and Hurting World
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 20
Tonight our PLANT-STRONG dinner honors all the women, children and men who march for human dignity...
On The Circle
Roadside memorials for lost loved ones
Ron MacArthur
Jan 18
I'm fascinated by roadside memorials to lost loved ones. You may not notice them in a speeding car...
Premier Listing
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Grand Cottage in the Pines
Rehoboth Beach
2,395,000.00
Sprawling home w/ garage Apt on an oversized double lot (125x100) offers many possibilities. The...
Local Dining
Fajita Wednesday
Dos Locos
Jan 25
Taco Salad Tuesday & TRIVIA
Dos Locos
Jan 24
Monday Stonegrill Steak NIght
Dos Locos
Jan 23
Chicken & Fish Specials, $3 Drafts & Music Trivia
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 23
Fettuccine & Nachos with Open Mic & Karaoke
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 22
Fettuccine & Nachos with Open Mic & Karaoke
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 22
Tuscan Villa? Check that off your Bucket List!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 22
Make it a Seafood Saturday
Just In Thyme Restaurant
Jan 21
Have Your Been to Tuscany? It’s life changing!!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 21
Friday Night Special...12 Ounce Prime Rib.....17.75
Rigby's Grill
Jan 20
Real Estate Marketplace
MILTON: Basement, Curb Appeal & Solar Power!
Active Adults Realty
Jan 26
BUILDER ALERT!
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 25
Luxury Condo with Woodland View
Active Adults Realty
Jan 25
PALATIAL COASTAL LIVING
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 25
OCEAN BLOCK DEWEY BEACH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 25
Home in Millsboro w/ 3 Acres
Frank Hornstein
Jan 25
Paynter’s Mill Condo FOR SALE!
Nick Carter Team
Jan 25
SANIBEL VILLAGE - REHOBOTH BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 25
STEPS FROM BETHANY BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 25
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST - DEWEY BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 25
20 % Off Your First Cleaning!
Dust n Time
Jan 25
Old Screen Door - Gathered Curiosities!
Old Screen Door
Jan 25
MARY HOLSTON NAMED NANTICOKE’S JANUARY EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH
Nanticoke Health Services
Jan 25
Blacklight Sports, Flag Football, and more Fun + Fitness for Kids!
Sports at the Beach
Jan 25
Your Disease Doesn’t Define Your Destiny....
William Singleton
Jan 25
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 25
BATTLING DEPRESSION WITH COMPASSION Home Care “Angels” Offer Seniors Hope
Visiting Angels
Jan 25
Family Movie Night at the Westside Community Center
Wicomico County Tourism
Jan 25
Weddings 2017 - Advertising Deadline Tomorrow
Cape Gazette
Jan 25
Low Cost Cat Surgeries at First State Animal Center & SPCA
First State Animal Center and SPCA
Jan 24
Calendar of Events
Today
10:00 am
Graceful Aging Group meeting
11:00 am
Affordable Option for Aging at Home Education Session
11:30 am
BNI Rehoboth Chapter meeting
1:00 pm
“First at Sea” screening
1:00 pm
to
2:00 pm
Yoga program
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Socrates Café Rehoboth
2:00 pm
Spanish Conversation Group
2:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
Swallowing Support Group
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour
5:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
5:30 pm
to
9:00 pm
Luau Trivia Night
7:00 pm
Elks Bingo
7:00 pm
MHS Milton Eats: Lavender through the Ages presentation
Friday, January 27
8:30 am
Laugha Yoga Club
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Zumba Gold Toning program
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:00 am
League of Women Voters of Sussex County Meeting
10:00 am
to
11:30 am
LHS Children’s Program
10:00 am
to
11:00 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:30 am
Tot Time
11:00 am
Tai Chi program
1:00 pm
to
2:30 pm
LHS Children’s Program, Pirates and Paintings
5:00 pm
Prayer at the Town Square
5:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
American Legion Dinner
6:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
Bishopville Fire Dept. Auxiliary AYCE Taco Night
7:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
Elks Dinner Dance
7:00 pm
Sanctuary Choir Concert Benefit
7:00 pm
CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Concert
7:00 pm
to
9:00 pm
Family Movie Night at the Westside Community Center
7:30 pm
No Limits! Monster Truck Tour
Saturday, January 28
8:00 am
to
10:00 am
Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast
9:00 am
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Model Train Open House
10:30 am
Adult Children of Alcoholics at the Beach Meeting
12:00 pm
Caregivers Support Group Luncheon Meeting
12:30 pm
Metropolitan Opera’s live broadcast of Giuseppe...
1:00 pm
Fort Miles Film and Lecture Series
1:00 pm
Fort Miles Film and Lecture Series
2:00 pm
No Limits! Monster Truck Tour
4:00 pm
to
6:00 pm
Zoar Men Beef & Dumpling Dinner
7:00 pm
Milford Second Street Players
7:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
American Legion Karaoke with Nancy
7:00 pm
CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Concert
7:30 pm
No Limits! Monster Truck Tour
Barbara Morales Associates
Chestnut Crossing Lots - Only 5 left!
Milton
59,900.00
Corner Lot in a Private Enclave of only 25 Homesites (20 have Sold) in the much cherished...
Bill Cullin
For Sale in The Henlopen Condominiums!
Rehoboth Beach
470,000.00
Located on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Unit in The Henlopen...
Bryce Lingo & Shaun Tull, Realtors®
Beautiful home in North Rehoboth!
Rehoboth Beach
1,720,000.00
Beautiful, elegant, and completely renovated home tucked away on the quiet cul-de-sac known as St...
Mike Kogler Team
Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club
Rehoboth Beach
585,000.00
A beautiful tree-lined street leads to this unique 4 bedroom, 4 bath home located in a very private...
Active Adults Realty
Stunning 55+ on a Corner Lot!
Bridgeville
250,000.00
This stunning home at 6 Gadwall Circle sits on a large corner lot surrounded by open space...
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
NEW CONSTRUCTION OCEAN BLOCK
Rehoboth Beach
2,695,000.00
12 Saint Lawrence Street, South Rehoboth Beach This stunning home of sophistication and distinction...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
REDUCED PRICE! Gorgeous Custom-Quality Home on large...
Lewes
799,999.00
REDUCED PRICE! ~ Gorgeous home offered in Hawkseye ~ Lewes, DE Exquisite 4 BR, 3½ Bath home built...
Active Adults Realty
Charming Homestead-Close to Beaches!
Millsboro
215,000.00
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath charmer in The Homestead at 300 Cedar Street in Millsboro has a two car...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
NEW LISTING! ~ Prime 51+/- Acres in Georgetown ~...
Georgetown
2,250,000.00
NEW LISTING! ~ Prime 51+/- Acres ~ RPC ~ Georgetown • This property includes 3 parcels totaling...
Crowley Associates Realty
Private Beach, Pool, and More
Rehoboth Beach
1,189,000.00
22 Robins Lane with six bedrooms and three bathrooms is your opportunity to be part of the North...
