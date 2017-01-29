Skip to main content area
CG Main Menu
News/Police
A&E
Business
Cape Life
Obituaries
Sports
Viewpoints
Calendar
Circulars
Classifieds
Real Estate
Autos
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
Weather
○
Local Businesses
CG SubMain Menu
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
Gallo Gives Foundation awards fourth-quarter community donations
CHEF WInter Jam holds lively affair
Lights of Life gala for breast cancer coalition set Feb. 25
St. Peter’s Beloved Father Mark returns home
Rehoboth Sunrise Rotary holds Championship Sunday
Chocolate demo and antiques sale set at Lewes Historical Society Feb. 11
Mounting dread palpable throughout ‘Split’
Previous
Pause
Next
WHAT'S NEW • Sunday, January 29, 2017
Health
Alzheimer's Association sets effective...
Obituaries
Marshall F. Hall, retired truck driver
Cape Life
Dogs discovering the ocean are always amusing
Police
Minor injuries reported after plane catches fire in...
Cape Life
All readers welcome at Village Improvement...
School Life
Sponsor and meal sites sought for 2017 summer food...
Faith & Spirituality
UUSD to celebrate Valentine's weekend with third...
Faith & Spirituality
Jewish Family Services launches food pantry
News/Police
Minor injuries reported after plane catches fire in...
Jan 29
A Maryland pilot was injured Jan. 28 when an aircraft caught fire shortly after taking off from...
Ocean takes back Rehoboth sand
Ryan Mavity
Jan 28
Barely a month after sand was pumped onto Rehoboth Beach, high surf from a Jan. 23 storm washed...
Tournament is economic Slam Dunk to Sussex
Ron MacArthur
Jan 28
The final game of the 2016 Slam Dunk to the Beach basketball tournament did not disappoint. No. 2...
OBSERVATIONS ON A PEACEFUL TRANSITION
Republicans stand proud on Inauguration Day
Dennis Forney and Chris Flood
Jan 27
Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States Jan. 20, and Delaware Rep...
Allen Harim to divert wastewater from Harbeson creek
Maddy Lauria
Jan 27
Allen Harim has announced it will stop discharging treated wastewater into Beaverdam Creek and...
Lewes police warn of parking ticket scam
Jan 27
The Lewes Police Department is investigating a scam that attempts to collect parking ticket fines...
Kristy Rogers promoted to Milton town manager
Maddy Lauria
Jan 27
Town Clerk Kristy Rogers is Milton's new town manager, after years of doing the job without the...
UPDATE
Magnolia man facing theft charges
Jan 27
A 29-year-old Magnolia man wanted on theft charges has turned himself in to police. Daniel Yearick...
Bob Dylan, Twenty One Pilots, Muse announced for...
Jan 27
Firefly Music Festival, which returns to The Woodlands at Dover Downs June 15-18, announced this...
UPDATE
Handy to serve two-plus years in child death
Ryan Mavity
Jan 27
A Delaware Superior Court judge has sentenced former Millsboro daycare provider Valorie Handy to...
more
survey service
View Past Polls
A&E
Chocolate demo and antiques sale set at Lewes...
Jan 29
The Lewes Historical Society Campus will offer free historic chocolate-making demonstrations and an...
St. Peter's Art Show seeks exhibitor applications by...
Jan 28
St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes invites artists and artisans to apply for a place in the 51st...
more
Business
Gallo Gives Foundation awards fourth-quarter...
Jan 29
As part of its ongoing effort to support the community, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo...
Shannon Foley joins Aesthetic Center in Lewes
Jan 28
Managing Director Lisa Brown is pleased to announce that Shannon Foley, RN, BSN, has joined her...
more
Cape Life
All readers welcome at Village Improvement...
Jan 29
Everyone is welcome to share a love of books with the Village Improvement Association of Rehoboth...
Rehoboth Sunrise Rotary holds Championship Sunday
Steven Billups
Jan 29
The Rehoboth Beach Sunrise Rotary Club held its 13th Annual Championship Sunday fundraiser Jan. 22...
Habitat day of service is Grier-Reynolds family...
Jan 28
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Rachel Grier-Reynolds and her family gave generously of...
Zwaanendael Women’s Club hears from group home...
Jan 28
Representatives from the Group Home for Girls in Milford spoke at the January meeting of the...
more
Obituaries
Marshall F. Hall, retired truck driver
Jan 29
Marshall F. Hall, 80, of Selbyville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Peninsula Regional...
Martin John Vari Jr. ‘Marty,’ loved boating
Jan 28
Martin John Vari,Jr. "Marty", 59, of Harbeson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017,...
Fred S. Burton, ran dredges
Jan 28
Fred S. Burton, 71, of Harbeson, passed away at Beebe Healthcare Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, with his...
Margaret Helen Cook, retired bank manager
Jan 28
Margaret Helen Cook, 97, of Seaford, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Nanticoke Health...
more
Sports
Beacon girls’ basketball improves to 8-1
Dave Frederick
Jan 28
A Wednesday afternoon middle school doubleheader featured host Beacon versus visiting Providence...
Cape upsets unbeaten Caesar Rodney 54-42
Dave Frederick
Jan 28
The Cape Henlopen girls’ basketball team has been a chemistry experiment the entire season, dial in...
more
Local Buzz
JUST LISTED TODAY
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 29
Just Listed Today January 29, 2017 (click date to view properties) All Brokers' listings from SCAOR...
Have you have found the "almost" perfect house?
Bill Cullin
Jan 29
You have found the almost perfect house. You love the location, how close to the beach it is, it...
Chuck Roast Taco Recipe - Made with Crazy Jerry’s Biker Trash Crankcase...
PEPPERS
Jan 28
Ingredients: 5 pounds boneless beef chuck roast 1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix 1 (12 ounce)...
Finding Buyers for Your Home
Bill Cullin
Jan 28
When a home owner tries to sell "By Owner", they commonly use two basic marketing techniques to...
COASTAL DELAWARE MARKET WATCH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 27
Keep up to date on real estate activity in the Delaware resort area. See what's new, pending, sold...
Lawless Oceans
Ocean FM 98.1
Jan 27
Karsten von Hoesslin special investigator, has more than 10 years of experience combating a range...
Get In On The Pickleball Craze! Beginner Classes + Drills and Skills Nights
Sports at the Beach
Jan 27
Try Something New This Winter! Play Pickleball! First Time Player? You are one click away from...
Gator Hammock Gator Sprinkle Wings
PEPPERS
Jan 27
Ingredients: 4lbs. Fresh Chicken Wings 4 oz. Gator Sprinkle 4 oz. Gator Sauce Directions: Cut wings...
Dream Versus Reality
Bill Cullin
Jan 27
When you decide to buy a home, you may feel resistance to fulfilling the many practical...
Blacklight Dodgeball + Beyond: February Kids’ Sports at the Indoor
Sports at the Beach
Jan 27
This February, join us at the Indoor Academy for Fun & Fitness Days! Blacklight Dodgeball +...
more
Editorials
Editorials
Wolfe Neck Forest: Wastewater deja vu?
Jan 26
Many years ago, Howard Seymour - for whom the Lewes Wastewater Treatment Plant is named - made what...
Editorials
In search of truths we can all uphold
Jan 23
On every front page of the Cape Gazette, our readers will find the words,"The price of liberty is...
more
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Lopez shouldn’t be supporting nominees
Peter Schott
Jan 27
The following letter was sent to Sen. Ernie Lopez, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette...
Letters to the Editor
Bonini thanks Carney for inauguration invite
Sen. Colin Bonini
Jan 27
Last Friday, the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, was sworn in at the Capitol in...
Letters to the Editor
Appalled by Lopez endorsement of DeVos
Dr. Janet Ambrose
Jan 27
The following letter was sent to Sen. Ernesto Lopez, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette...
Letters to the Editor
Indian River board member responds to allegations
Dr. Donald G. Hattier
Jan 27
This letter is in response to the letter you published from the so-called anonymous Frankford...
Letters to the Editor
Thanks for spotlighting senior transportation needs
Janice Erich & Jackie Sullivan
Jan 27
Many thanks to the Cape Gazette for showcasing the growing needs of seniors for transportation in...
Letters to the Editor
Blevins’ appointment appalling
Crystal Shear
Jan 27
Carney says It's not Delaware way. I plan to find out If he really feels this way. Markell/Blevins...
more
Columns
Around Town
Dogs discovering the ocean are always amusing
Nancy Katz
Jan 29
Mother Nature is a sly creature, especially when it comes to weather. First she’ll throw snowballs...
Movie Review
Mounting dread palpable throughout ‘Split’
Rob Rector
Jan 28
Much like the premise of “The Accountant,” you must put aside a measurable amount of good taste in...
Outdoors
Fishing good when wind and seas allow
Eric Burnley
Jan 28
Tog fishing has been very good when the wind and seas allow boats to sail. Limit catches were made...
Barefootin'
At the Trump inauguration, a lost opportunity
Dennis Forney
Jan 27
"I can't abide rudeness in a man."
- Woodrow Call , a character in Larry McMurtry's “...
more
Blogs
GO VEG
MCDOUGALL ADVENTURE
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 28
Here I sit on a cross country flight--destination the Hawaiian Island of Kauai. I'm on my way to a...
On The Circle
Take the lead from Beverly Mears
Ron MacArthur
Jan 24
If you are planning to appear before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment, listen to the audio on...
Winter Indoor 2017 Week Two
Ike Eisenhour
Jan 23
Week Two of Indoor League 2017 Elementary Division In a closely played match, the Skins defeated...
GO VEG
Healing Food for a Broken and Hurting World
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 20
Tonight our PLANT-STRONG dinner honors all the women, children and men who march for human dignity...
more
Premier Listing
Joe Maggio Realty
MOVE IN READY - BAYFRONT DEWEY BEACH
Dewey Beach
639,900.00
Experience Swimming Pool and Bay View condos. Ocean Views from the rooftop plaza. Sea Witch...
Local Dining
Sunday Dinner..Why Cook???
Dos Locos
Jan 29
Sunday Night...Chicken & Dumplings...10.50...........All-U-Can-Eat
Rigby's Grill
Jan 29
Sunday Brunch Specials: Waffles & Omelettes with a $.99 Bloody Mary
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 29
Sangria Saturday
Dos Locos
Jan 28
Flat Iron Steak, Scallops, $3 Drafts & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 28
Dinner & Dancing with your Valentine at Heritage Shores!
Heritage Shores
Jan 27
Friday Night Prime Rib Special....17.75
Rigby's Grill
Jan 27
Awesone TGIF Food & Drink Specials
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 27
Friday Margarita Pitchers
Dos Locos
Jan 27
Tuscan Villa? Check that off your Bucket List!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 22
more
Real Estate Marketplace
55+, Reduced with Property Tax Break!
Active Adults Realty
Jan 29
NEW PRICE! INDIAN MEADOWS
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 29
Home in Millsboro w/ 3 Acres
Frank Hornstein
Jan 29
PALATIAL COASTAL LIVING
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 29
First Class Home in Bay Colony
Frank Hornstein
Jan 29
BUILDER ALERT!
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 29
Close to downtown Rehoboth
Frank Hornstein
Jan 29
Water Front home in Slaughter Beach!
Nick Carter Team
Jan 29
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST - DEWEY BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 29
CANALFRONT - SELBYVILLE
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 29
Promotions
News
Rentals
In The Market
Close to Bethany Beach
Frank Hornstein
Jan 29
PREMIUM ANGUS BEEF CHICAGO STEAK SAMPLER
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Jan 29
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 28
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 28
The Old Screen Door ~ Furniture with local history!
Old Screen Door
Jan 28
Biltmore Estate Tour Tickets in Asheville,North Carolina
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Jan 28
Super Bowl LI Discounted Tickets
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Jan 27
BIG GAME Party at Sugar Beet Market!
Heritage Shores
Jan 27
CapeGazette.com anywhere.... anytime!
Cape Gazette
Jan 27
Advertiser’s Showcase
Cape Gazette
Jan 27
more
Calendar of Events
Today
9:30 am
Black History Month event
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Singing Bowl Meditation Sit
1:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Open House
2:00 pm
Lewes Chamber Players Classical Concert
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
American Legion Flip Five Fundraiser
3:00 pm
CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Concert
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Winter Cocktail Party Fundraiser
Monday, January 30
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
12:00 pm
to
1:30 pm
Beebe Healthcare’s 100th Anniversary History Book...
1:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
1:00 pm
Metropolitan Opera’s live broadcast of Giuseppe...
1:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
Instructional Art program
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Food for Thought
1:30 pm
French Conversation Group
3:00 pm
CSC Ho’oponopono Program
4:00 pm
Kinder Care
4:30 pm
Read to the Dogs
5:30 pm
to
6:30 pm
NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TO HOLD DIABETES...
6:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
Delaware Budget Deficit Discussion
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
6:30 pm
Lewes Men’s Chorus rehearsals
Tuesday, January 31
9:00 am
to
9:45 am
Balance and Posture program
9:15 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Tai Chi Program
10:00 am
Volunteer Information Session
10:15 am
Art Group
10:30 am
Preschool Story Time
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Indoor Farmers Market
1:00 pm
Let’s Get Moving program
1:30 pm
to
2:30 pm
Tai Chi program
2:00 pm
Adult Coloring Club
2:00 pm
Volunteer Information Session
2:00 pm
Affordable Option for Aging at Home Education Session
4:00 pm
to
6:15 pm
Kids Tuesday
4:00 pm
Try it Tuesday
5:15 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Lewes Senior Center Jackpot Bingo
6:00 pm
Grove Run Club Meeting
6:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery program,
7:00 pm
“Breaking Through the Clouds: The First Women’s...
Premier Listings
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
116 West Side Drive
Rehoboth Beach
649,000.00
116 West Side Drive Rehoboth Beach, DE. 19971 Extraordinary Opportunity to Experience Direct Golf...
Joe Maggio Realty
PINE BAY - REHOBOTH BEACH
Rehoboth Beach
749,900.00
Rehoboth’s best kept secret awaits you in Pine Bay! This well maintained house welcomes you to...
Joe Maggio Realty
MOVE IN READY - BAYFRONT DEWEY BEACH
Dewey Beach
639,900.00
Experience Swimming Pool and Bay View condos. Ocean Views from the rooftop plaza. Sea Witch...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
New Listing - Ocean Block
Rehoboth Beach
1,895,000.00
Coastal Style in the Ocean Block! Why try to build when you can have this one? This strikingly...
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
Bay Views from this Oversized Lot!
Milton
499,900.00
Paradise found! Low maintenance 4 bedroom beach retreat steps to sandy soil! This well maintained...
Lewes Realty
WOW!!! Totally renovated property
Lewes
595,000.00
This home has been completely renovated! All new walls, flooring, electric, plumbing, appliances,...
Lee Ann Wilkinson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Privacy & Luxury Close to Beaches!
Milton
579,900.00
39 Cripple Creek Run Milton $579,900 ONE WITH NATURE Privacy and luxury are yours! Live within an...
Bill Cullin
Lake Front Home
Millsboro
530,000.00
Please take time to look at this beautiful well maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a...
Crowley Associates Realty
Private Beach, Pool, and More
Rehoboth Beach
1,189,000.00
22 Robins Lane with six bedrooms and three bathrooms is your opportunity to be part of the North...
Nick Carter Team
Wonderful location in Lewes!
Lewes
629,500.00
Check out this great home in Lewes near the Canal. This quiet street of Hoornkill off of Pilottown...
more
Subscribe to our mailing list
Daily Headlines
Breaking News
St. Peter's Art Show seeks exhibitor applications by...
Jan 28
St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes invites artists and artisans to apply for a place in the 51st...
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
CG Footer
Advertise
Contact
Policies
Search
Subscribe
Publications