TaCaCo Alpacas of Delaware opens Rehoboth Beach store
Icy rescue on Red Mill Pond
Cape goes stone cold in 54-43 loss to Smyrna
Rehoboth mulls future of stormwater outfall system
Sussex County Council bids farewell to Lank
Delaware moving forward with first aquaculture program
Local school closures for Jan. 9
WHAT'S NEW • Monday, January 9, 2017
Cape Life
Midweek Trivia Quiz
News
Readers submit snow day photos!
Obituaries
Cynthia Truitt Robinson, accomplished educator
A&E
Learn about quality wines by attending a top-flight...
Obituaries
George P. Barti, accomplished in finance
Business
Morris James partner awarded for outstanding service...
Obituaries
Marie H. Leister, devout Catholic
Cape Life
To the best that is in you
News/Police
PHOTO GALLERY
Readers submit snow day photos!
Jan 09
Thanks for all the GREAT snow day photos! Please enjoy this gallery of submissions from our readers.
Icy rescue on Red Mill Pond
Deny Howeth
Jan 09
Lewes Fire Department rescued Buddy, a dog who is blind and deaf, from Red Mill Pond, Jan. 9. Capt...
Rehoboth mulls future of stormwater outfall system
Ryan Mavity
Jan 09
With City Hall nearly finished and an ocean outfall soon to be underway, Rehoboth Beach's next...
Sussex County Council bids farewell to Lank
Ron MacArthur
Jan 09
Before the holidays, retiring Sussex County Director of Planning and Zoning Lawrence Lank was...
Delaware moving forward with first aquaculture program
Maddy Lauria
Jan 09
State officials recently announced approval of a streamlined permitting process for the state's...
Local school closures for Jan. 9
Jan 08
Local school districts, including Cape Henlopen, Sussex Tech, Indian River, Sussex Academy of Arts...
Jan. 8: Cold and snow the day after the storm
Jan 08
RELATED STORIES » Snowstorm blankets Cape Region Readers submit snow day photos!
No need for election in Milton
Maddy Lauria
Jan 08
There will be no Milton election in 2017 due to a lack of candidates. Only two residents filed to...
UPDATE
Limited state of emergency lifted for Sussex County
Jan 07
A limited state of emergency and level 1 driving warning for Sussex County was lifted at 6 p.m. Jan...
DelDOT crews continue working as winter storm...
Jan 07
Crews from the Delaware Department of Transportation are now plowing snow in all three counties, as...
A&E
Atlantic Sands hosts New Year’s Eve gala
Steven Billups
Jan 08
The Atlantic Sands held its annual New Year’s Eve Gala Dec. 3 in the Swan Ballroom. This sold-out...
New Year’s Skimboarder drops in Dewey Beach
Steven Billups
Jan 08
Dewey Beach rang in 2107 with its traditional Skimboarder Drop on New Orleans Street. Sponsored by...
Business
TaCaCo Alpacas of Delaware opens Rehoboth Beach store
Ryan Mavity
Jan 09
Alpacas are generally cold-weather animals, but they have now made their way to the beach. TaCaCo...
Morris James partner awarded for outstanding service...
Jan 09
The Delaware State Bar Association has selected Morris James LLP partner Charles H. Toliver IV as...
Cape Life
Midweek Trivia Quiz
Jan 09
THIS WEEK’S QUESTION Where was the lowest temperature ever recorded in Delaware? CLICK TO ANSWER »...
Local citizens honored at Long Neck Sunrise Rotary...
Jan 07
In recognition of their outstanding community service, three Sussex County citizens were awarded...
More than 50 take the Polar Bear Plunge
Dan Cook
Jan 07
A relatively calm and chilly Atlantic Ocean welcomed over 50 participants as they took the annual...
Lewes Lions Club donates food baskets
Jan 07
The Lewes Lions club has again teamed up with Lloyd's Market to serve the Lewes community with...
Obituaries
Cynthia Truitt Robinson, accomplished educator
Jan 09
Cynthia Truitt Robinson, 60, passed away in the loving care of her family and the staff of the...
George P. Barti, accomplished in finance
Jan 09
George P. Barti, 85 of Milton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes,...
Marie H. Leister, devout Catholic
Jan 08
Marie H. Leister, (nee Gushen), 80, died at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 11...
Irma Fassler, devoted to Jehovah's Witness ministry
Jan 07
Irma Fassler, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. She was born...
Sports
Cape goes stone cold in 54-43 loss to Smyrna
Kenny Riedel
Jan 09
The Cape boys’ basketball team was in an ideal position Jan. 6 at the Big House, leading fifth-...
Race Into the New Year honors the memory of Doug White
Dave Frederick
Jan 07
The Race Into the New Year 5K, held on the Rehoboth Boardwalk Dec. 31, paused before the high noon...
Editorials
Editorials
Two cabinet positions play pivotal roles
Jan 06
Gov.-elect John Carney’s press people sent out a release recently announcing his choices of Shawn...
Editorials
Best time to buy land is when it's for sale
Jan 02
Traffic is perhaps the most contentious issue for residents of the Cape Region. Hearings on new...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Rick Perry unfit to lead energy department
Energy & Climate Change Team of Progressive Democrats of Sussex County
Jan 06
President-elect Donald Trump wants former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to be America’s next Secretary of...
Letters to the Editor
Roofless and homeless in Delaware - 2017
Jim Martin
Jan 05
Every day in Southern Delaware, I work in the trenches and on the front lines of poverty, fear,...
Letters to the Editor
Merrill Lynch continues holiday tradition
James Gamuciello, Lauren Fritz-Mariner, Robert Sturgis, Kyle Ricker, Steve Cooper, Granville Hastings, Ron Miller, Brad Donovan, Jessica Cox, Oliver Beck, Paula Sellers, Kirsten Lopez & Karen Hurley
Jan 02
This year, the Merrill Lynch office in Rehoboth Beach continued its annual tradition of adopting a...
Letters to the Editor
On the true spirit of Christmas
Helen Flood
Jan 02
I found the Dec. 29 commentary by Reid Beveridge to be petty and mean-spirited. I think it's sad...
Letters to the Editor
Sounds of the Season a resounding success
Charlie Fleetwood
Jan 02
A note of Christmas thanks to all who attended the first ever Sounds of the Season concert on Dec...
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for community support during holidays
Jan 02
On behalf of the Cape Henlopen school board, Superintendent Bob Fulton and the Cape Henlopen School...
Columns
Wine
Learn about quality wines by attending a top-flight auction
John McDonald
Jan 09
My new year’s resolution should be easy to keep. Try to make 2017 as happy as 2016. With the...
Retirement 101
To the best that is in you
Lisa Graff
Jan 08
Once the holidays are over, we shelve the gifts and recycle the boxes. Did you open the gift you...
Around Town
Super Bowl strategy can be very simple
Nancy Katz
Jan 08
Super Bowl. Yes, it’s that time of the year for football, the culmination of months of watching the...
Thoughts from the Sidelines
2016 Bloopers
Sumner Spence
Jan 07
I like to start the new year off with something that is not the streaming sports news of the week...
Blogs
On The Circle
State park is a different place after a snowfall
ron_macarthur
Jan 09
During and after a snowfall, Cape Henlopen State Park officials don’t open the gates until the...
GO VEG
PIZZA OVER PILLS
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 07
Launch the new year with these life-saving resolutions: Pizza Over Pills, Veggies Over Meat and...
FruchtmanU
Cape Henlopen High School’s M600 Flies High Over The...
Jason Fruchtman
Jan 06
Cape Henlopen High Schools new photography drone snaps a beautiful shot of the main campus...
Delaware Poetry Review: DePoetry.com
IT NEVER GETS EASIER
Abigail Beckel
Jan 05
The poplars, stupid with brittleness, hang huge over our house. In the black and white night I scan...
Calendar of Events
Today
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Food for Thought
1:30 pm
French Conversation Group
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
VFW Burger Night
4:30 pm
Read to the Dogs
5:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
RAL Opening Reception
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
Tuesday, January 10
10:30 am
Preschool Story Time
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Indoor Farmers Market
2:00 pm
Adult Coloring Club
2:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
PAIN LINX
5:30 pm
to
7:30 pm
Elks Burger Night
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Jackpot Bingo
6:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST...
6:00 pm
PFLAG-Rehoboth Beach meeting
6:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery program,
Wednesday, January 11
8:00 am
to
9:30 am
BNI Rehoboth Chapter 2 Networking meeting
9:00 am
1 Million Cups Entrepreneurship Program
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:30 am
Infant and Toddler Story Time
1:00 pm
THINGS TO COME Cinema Art Theater
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
Painting with a Purpose Fundraiser
4:00 pm
THINGS TO COME Cinema Art Theater
5:00 pm
Clear Space Dine and Donate
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Lord Baltimore Lions Information Session
6:00 pm
to
9:00 pm
Cash Bingo
6:00 pm
Free Write Workshop
6:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
7:00 pm
Things to Come THIS WEEK Cinema Art Theater
