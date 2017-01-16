Skip to main content area
CG Main Menu
News/Police
A&E
Business
Cape Life
Obituaries
Sports
Viewpoints
Calendar
Circulars
Classifieds
Real Estate
Autos
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
Weather
○
Local Businesses
CG SubMain Menu
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
Destination Station project no longer on table
Carney continues with cabinet nominations
Leadership announced for 149th General Assembly
Urban and community forestry grants now available; free public workshop Jan. 25
History of Lewes Fire Department presentation set Jan. 20
VIA presents RAL Permanent Collection exhibition
Registration open for Winter Delmarva Birding Weekend set Jan. 27-29
Previous
Pause
Next
WHAT'S NEW • Monday, January 16, 2017
Business
Boyle rounds out strong new team at Bethany Blues
A&E
Art classes for adults and children at Rehoboth Art...
Cape Life
Farewell service for ‘Pearl Harbor Pat’ held at...
Obituaries
Allan Joseph Richmond, paint inspector
Cape Life
Sunrise Rotary Club collects winter coats for local...
Cape Life
Thousands of toys collected for Sussex County children
Cape Life
Caesar Rodney is Lewes Lunch and Learn topic Jan. 20
Cape Life
Toastmasters conquer fear of public speaking, meet...
News/Police
Destination Station project no longer on table
Ryan Mavity
Jan 16
The proposed Destination Station at the Rehoboth Beach Park and Ride is no longer destined for the...
Carney continues with cabinet nominations
Chris Flood
Jan 16
In advance of his Jan. 17 inauguration, Gov.-elect John Carney continues to name his cabinet-level...
Leadership announced for 149th General Assembly
Chris Flood
Jan 16
The 149th General Assembly began Jan. 10, and party caucuses for both the Senate and the House...
Teens sought in Selbyville burglary
Jan 15
Two teens sought by police in connection with thefts in northern Kent County are now sought in...
Rehoboth debates banning canopies from beach
Ryan Mavity
Jan 15
Rehoboth Beach officials say canopies lined up on the beach are causing problems, and they are...
Update
Bicyclist critically injured in Georgetown
Jan 14
A 62-year-old Georgetown man was critically injured Jan. 13 while riding his bicycle in Georgetown...
Delay in opening of Sussex compassion center
Chris Flood
Jan 14
Medical marijuana patients anticipating a January opening of a compassion center in Sussex County...
Seaford man charged with offensive touching
Jan 13
A 24-year-old Seaford man is facing charges after he violated a work pass and got into a fight with...
Lincoln man flees school parking lot, faces DUI
Jan 13
A 38-year-old Lincoln man is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after police said he was seen...
Georgetown man linked to multiple burglaries
Jan 13
A 56-year-old Georgetown man is facing charges following multiple burglaries in Georgetown...
more
polls
View Past Polls
A&E
Art classes for adults and children at Rehoboth Art...
Jan 16
Local artist Ron Lightcap will teach Fundamentals of Drawing for ages 18 and up at the Rehoboth Art...
History of Lewes Fire Department presentation set...
Jan 15
Speaker Bob Ruddick will lead discussion about the history of the Lewes Fire Department at 7:30 p.m...
more
Business
Boyle rounds out strong new team at Bethany Blues
Jan 16
For Andrew Boyle, coming on as the catering chef at Bethany Blues is something of a "coming full...
Long Neck resident tapped for CruiseOne Advisory...
Jan 15
CruiseOne, a home-based travel agent franchise, recently appointed franchise owner and Long Neck...
more
Cape Life
Farewell service for ‘Pearl Harbor Pat’ held at...
Jan 16
American Legion Post 17 wishes to inform everyone of the passing of Edward "Pat" Paterson, a 96-...
Sunrise Rotary Club collects winter coats for local...
Jan 15
Members of Rehoboth Beach Sunrise Rotary Club and Nextdoor Rehoboth Beach collected 100 winter...
Thousands of toys collected for Sussex County children
Jan 15
This past holiday season, Toys for Tots distributed 5,932 toys to needy children in Sussex County...
VIA presents RAL Permanent Collection exhibition
Steven Billups
Jan 15
The Village Improvement Association hosted an Art Gallery Series opening reception Jan. 9 at the...
more
Obituaries
Allan Joseph Richmond, paint inspector
Jan 15
Allan Joseph Richmond, 81, of Millsboro, passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Friday, Jan. 13...
James W. ‘Jim’ Jackson, had journalistic career
Jan 14
James W. (Jim) Jackson died peacefully Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was born March 21, 1931, in Radford...
James Allen Giles, dedicated steel worker
Jan 13
James Allen Giles, 66, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 in his home. He was born Nov. 20,...
Kevin R. Fisher, Tunnell landscaper
Jan 13
Kevin R. Fisher, 58, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. He was born in...
more
Sports
Athletes of the Week Jan. 13
Jan 13
Zeke Bean A senior transfer from York Comprehensive High School in South Carolina, Zeke reached his...
Beacon basketball teams beat visiting Selbyville
Dave Frederick
Jan 13
Middle school basketball features young players in an old-school setting. Late-afternoon games...
more
Local Buzz
5 Ways to Stay Motivated as a Work-From-Home Professional
Twinfin Media & Marketing
Jan 16
The idea of working from home appeals to many, but not everyone finds it so easy. Some of the joys...
Tune in to Taste - Saturday on 105.9 FM
EatingRehoboth.com - Food Tours
Jan 15
On Saturday 1/21 at 3:00, meet Dan Beck from Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls - soon to be in Rehoboth...
Mountain Man Spicy Garlic Shrimp
PEPPERS
Jan 15
Ingredients 12 shrimp (Jumbo sized, peeled, deveined, & tails intact)k 2 tablespoons olive oil...
Do Not Over Improve
Bill Cullin
Jan 15
You have received some extra money! You want to remodel! If you are planning a major renovation,...
Tuscan Villa + Paul Cullen = Amazing Food Wine and Music Vacation!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 15
Join the former Bad Company bassist and his wife Bonnie as they explore Italy from a Villa in...
COASTAL DELAWARE MARKET WATCH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 14
Keep up to date on real estate activity in the Delaware resort area. See what's new, pending, sold...
Barbecued Spareribs Recipe - Made with Amazon Sweet Chili Sauce - Mild...
PEPPERS
Jan 14
Ingredients : 1 (4 pound) package pork spareribs, rinsed and patted dry salt and ground black...
Tuscan Villa with the best in Italian Food, Wine and Music!!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 14
BOOK NOW: Join the former Bad Company bassist and his wife Bonnie as they explore Italy from a...
How Much To Offer
Bill Cullin
Jan 14
When you make an offer on a house, your biggest decision is how much to offer. Although you don't...
MLK DAY EVENT : Kids’ Blacklight Dodgeball, Flag Football & MORE at the...
Sports at the Beach
Jan 13
Kids will Love our new Youth Sports Sessions at The Indoor Academy!
Join Us at the...
more
Editorials
Editorials
A chance to help transportation needs
Jan 13
Now that we have stimulated the local economy with holiday spending, we can look to other ways to...
Editorials
Rehoboth should rethink entrance to city
Jan 10
State transportation officials, the experts who brought us Five Points and the adjacent Malfunction...
more
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Sussex board giving us a raw deal
Kathleen Heintz
Jan 13
Monday night, Jan. 9 some 30 neighbors who live near the proposed assisted living complex at the...
Letters to the Editor
Thanks, Sen. Lopez for thinking it through
Alan Brown
Jan 13
Regarding the letter in the Cape Gazette Jan. 10 " It's too late for Lopez to do an about-face :"...
Letters to the Editor
Monigle must quit stonewalling on Beach Walk
Gail and Barry Furman
Jan 13
It is not surprising to us that Keith Monigle wants to waste our time and money by not complying...
Letters to the Editor
Denn implored to take action on Miller
Education Coalition
Jan 13
The following letter was sent to Attorney General Matt Denn, with a copy submitted to the Cape...
Letters to the Editor
Lewis cast the right vote on Cape issue
James Stack
Jan 13
I would like to thank Cape Henlopen School Board President Andy Lewis for voting against the change...
Letters to the Editor
In spite of time-savers we’re in hurry on road
Jerry Lynch
Jan 12
I'm a 59-year-old husband and father of two, and I have seen a lot of changes in my area. We have...
more
Columns
Movie Review
‘Fences’ elevates adaptation to experience
Rob Rector
Jan 14
“Fences” was one of the first plays I had ever seen performed on stage in New York City, during its...
Around Town
Preparing for tax time is a necessary evil
Nancy Katz
Jan 14
Now is the time for all good men to collect stuff. Before you know it, receipts are flying off the...
Ask the Trainer
Why Bod Pod testing increases chances of fitness success
Chris Antonio
Jan 14
Rick Quill knew he was feeling better because his clothes were loose and the scale said he lost...
Outdoors
Hunters and fishermen need to keep an eye on our legislators
Eric Burnley
Jan 14
The Delaware General Assembly began their work this week, and the large budget deficit will take up...
more
Blogs
GO VEG
Dining Out or Dining In
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 13
Today is your lucky day--two meals for those hungry for optimum taste and health--one for dining...
On The Circle
State park is a different place after a snowfall
ron_macarthur
Jan 09
During and after a snowfall, Cape Henlopen State Park officials don’t open the gates until the...
GO VEG
PIZZA OVER PILLS
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 07
Launch the new year with these life-saving resolutions: Pizza Over Pills, Veggies Over Meat and...
FruchtmanU
Cape Henlopen High School’s M600 Flies High Over The...
Jason Fruchtman
Jan 06
Cape Henlopen High Schools new photography drone snaps a beautiful shot of the main campus...
more
Premier Listing
Lewes Realty
Beautifully Maintained Home in Nassau Grove
Lewes
399,900.00
This spacious home has a large open floor plan with a gas fireplace, large sunroom, high ceiling...
Local Dining
SUNDAY FOOTBALL
Dos Locos
Jan 15
Sunday Dinner..Why Cook???
Dos Locos
Jan 15
50% Off WINGS!!! And Football Specials!!!
the Greene Turtle
Jan 15
Food & Drink Specials, NFL Football & Karaoke
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 15
19 Kitchen Tools Every Home Cook Needs
Active Adults Realty
Jan 15
Salmon, Chicken Picatta, Blue Moon & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 14
Sangria Saturday
Dos Locos
Jan 14
FRIDAY NIGHT HAPPY HOUR 5-6:30
Just In Thyme Restaurant
Jan 13
SUPER BOWL at IRISH EYES!!!!!
Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant
Jan 12
Turtle Tender Thursday!!!
the Greene Turtle
Jan 12
more
Real Estate Marketplace
Great investment opportunity - Rehoboth Beach!
Bill Cullin
Jan 16
Gorgeous Home w/ 7.84 acres
Frank Hornstein
Jan 16
Beautiful home with in-law suite - REDUCED $45,000-
Frank Hornstein
Jan 16
55+ and REDUCED $20K!
Active Adults Realty
Jan 16
How's 5 Bedrooms on a Large Lot in The Landing Sound?
The Oldfather Group
Jan 16
A Home Inspection is not a Vendetta
Active Adults Realty
Jan 15
What is a Quick Delivery Home?
Active Adults Realty
Jan 15
Open House - Sunday the 15th - 11-2
Frank Hornstein
Jan 15
Lot for sale! Beautiful Reddenwood in Milton!
Nick Carter Team
Jan 15
Rehoboth Beach Commercial or Residential on Baltimore Avenue!
Bill Cullin
Jan 15
Promotions
News
Rentals
In The Market
A New Website by Spring!
Cape Gazette Design Services
Jan 16
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 15
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 14
Advertiser’s Showcase
Cape Gazette
Jan 13
2011 CHEVY EQUINOX LT AWD w/ 37,000 MILES, $15,900
Auto Gallery
Jan 13
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 13
New Year New You
Made Ya Look
Jan 13
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST NUTRITION CLASS
Nanticoke Health Services
Jan 12
NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TO HOLD BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP
Nanticoke Health Services
Jan 12
Salon Milton is hiring!
Salon Milton
Jan 12
more
Calendar of Events
Today
8:30 am
to
12:00 pm
Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Activity
9:00 am
to
4:00 pm
MLK Event
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
American Legion Martin. L. King Day Comfort Mat &...
10:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Autism Delaware Sussex Pin-Making Party
1:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
1:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
AAUW Notable Books Discussion
4:30 pm
Read to the Dogs
5:00 pm
Sussex Progressive Community Dinner Meeting
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
6:30 pm
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday...
Tuesday, January 17
10:30 am
Preschool Story Time
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Indoor Farmers Market
2:00 pm
Adult Coloring Club
5:15 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Jackpot Bingo
6:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery program,
7:00 pm
“Fat Bastard” screening
7:00 pm
ART BASTARD--Cinema & the Arts
7:00 pm
Southern Delaware Coin Club Meeting
Wednesday, January 18
8:00 am
to
9:30 am
BNI Rehoboth Chapter 2 Networking meeting
9:00 am
1 Million Cups Entrepreneurship Program
10:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Financial Educational Seminar at Lewes Public Library
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:30 am
Infant and Toddler Story Time
4:00 pm
“Elle” screening
5:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Elks AYCE Tacos
6:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
6:00 pm
Free Write Workshop
6:30 pm
atTAcK Addiction to Hold Monthly Meeting Wed. Nov 18
Premier Listings
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
RBYCC on the Golf Course
Rehoboth Beach
864,500.00
Excellent Value For A Sprawling Golf Course Home With Endless Views Of The Course And Rehoboth Bay...
Bryce Lingo & Shaun Tull, Realtors®
Canal Front in North Shores
Rehoboth Beach
2,400,000.00
A modern masterpiece describes this 5 bedroom, 4 bath North Shores property where clean...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Breakwater Beach
Bethany Beach
4,499,000.00
The Best of all worlds- Sunrise from your Ocean front house and sunset views over the Bay! This...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
New Listing - Ocean Block
Rehoboth Beach
1,895,000.00
Coastal Style in the Ocean Block! Why try to build when you can have this one? This strikingly...
Lee Ann Wilkinson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Prime Opportunity
Millsboro
229,900.00
24156 Creek View Millsboro $229,900 LOVINGLY MAINTAINED You'll reap the benefits of the original...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Renovated 3BR cottage in The Pines
Rehoboth Beach
1,259,000.00
Spectacular renovation of a 1960s beach home with everything new in 2012. Open space floor plan...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
UNDER CONTRACT! ~ High visibility 260± Acres with...
Millsboro
6,900,000.00
~~~~~~~~~~~~UNDER CONTRACT !~~~~~~~~~~~~ High visibility 260± Acres with over 10,000 linear feet of...
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
New Price in Spring Lake! Walk to Dewey & In-Town...
Rehoboth Beach
310,000.00
20842 East Drive, Unit# 531
Attractive, 2 nd floor, one-level condo w/fantastic pond...
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
2 BEDROOM IN ONE VIRGINIA
Rehoboth Beach
525,000.00
1 Virginia Avenue #204, Rehoboth Beach 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Remodeled kitchen. On-site...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
WATER LOVER'S DREAM
Selbyville
549,500.00
Always wanted to live on the water and have your boat at your Private Dock which is 5 houses to...
more
Subscribe to our mailing list
Daily Headlines
Breaking News
Art classes for adults and children at Rehoboth Art...
Jan 16
Local artist Ron Lightcap will teach Fundamentals of Drawing for ages 18 and up at the Rehoboth Art...
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
CG Footer
Advertise
Contact
Policies
Search
Subscribe
Publications