Breaking News
Hostages taken in Smyrna prison, prompting statewide lockdown
Medical marijuana center set to open near Lewes
Redden Forest pavilion closed
Commission approves Burton's Pond subdivision
Lewes BPW considers minor rate increases
Dogfish Head pledges support for Delaware Botanic Gardens
Sally Boswell says farewell to Center for the Inland Bays
Dewey comp plan working group to seek more time
WHAT'S NEW • Wednesday, February 1, 2017
School Life
Environmental education conference set in Wilmington...
Business
Salon Milton Fund Razor to benefit scholarship fund...
Cape Life
Distinguished Young Women program seeks Class of...
Business
Allen Harim honored for support of poultry...
Obituaries
Richard Nelson Batchelor, dedicated firefighter
Obituaries
John "Bob" "BS" R. Shanahan, retired truck driver
Cape Life
‘Facing the Surge’ film on sea level rise set Feb. 11
Health
Eileen Filliben Edmunds to lead Delaware Breast...
News/Police
Medical marijuana center set to open near Lewes
Chris Flood
Feb 01
After months of speculation, First State Compassion Center has confirmed it will open its Sussex...
Hostages taken in Smyrna prison, prompting statewide...
Feb 01
All Delaware prisons have been placed on lockdown after a report of hostages at James T. Vaughn...
Redden Forest pavilion closed
Feb 01
The Delaware Forest Service has closed a picnic pavilion in Redden State Forest because of...
UPDATE
Contractor dies after falling from power plant roof
Maddy Lauria
Feb 01
A man died after falling from a roof at the Indian River Power Plant near Millsboro Jan. 31...
Milton men face drug charges after search of Pine...
Feb 01
Two Milton men face drug charges after police found drugs at their Pine Street home. Delaware State...
Commission approves Burton's Pond subdivision
Ron MacArthur
Feb 01
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has given approval for a major subdivision along Route...
Georgetown police charge three men in connection...
Feb 01
Three Virginia men face charges after police say they stopped them for a traffic offense and found...
Lewes BPW considers minor rate increases
Nick Roth
Feb 01
The Lewes Board of Public Works could issue minor rate increases at two of its three utilities in...
Sally Boswell says farewell to Center for the Inland...
Maddy Lauria
Feb 01
After 12 years promoting the health of Delaware's Inland Bays, Sally Boswell is moving on to the...
Dewey comp plan working group to seek more time
Chris Flood
Feb 01
With the mid-summer deadline approaching, Dewey Beach will likely seek an extension to update its...
A&E
Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery sets events Feb. 10,...
Jan 31
Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery will be hosting two special events for Valentine's Day. A Wine...
Tickets available for March 4 Sussex Academy Gala at...
Jan 31
The Sussex Academy Foundation and The Starboard restaurant will host the Sussex Academy Gala from 7...
Business
Salon Milton Fund Razor to benefit scholarship fund...
Feb 01
Salon Milton will host a Valentine's bake sale and salon services fundraiser from 12 to 5 p.m.,...
Allen Harim honored for support of poultry...
Feb 01
Allen Harim, a leading producer and processor of chicken on Delmarva, was honored for its decade-...
Cape Life
Distinguished Young Women program seeks Class of...
Feb 01
Distinguished Young Women is seeking applicants from the Class of 2018 for a four-day program in...
‘Facing the Surge’ film on sea level rise set Feb. 11
Feb 01
A free screening of a documentary film on sea level rise, "Facing the Surge," is set for 1 p.m.,...
Free tax assistance available through April 18
Feb 01
The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program...
U.S. Life-Saving Service program set Feb. 22
Feb 01
The Rehoboth Beach Public Library will be hosting a program on the U.S. Life-Saving Service at 2 p...
Obituaries
John "Bob" "BS" R. Shanahan, retired truck driver
Feb 01
John "Bob" "BS" R. Shanahan, 77 of Frankford, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in his home. He...
Richard Nelson Batchelor, dedicated firefighter
Feb 01
Richard Nelson Batchelor, 87, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, surrounded by his...
Edward A. O'Brien, Maryland podiatrist
Feb 01
Dr. Edward Andrew O'Brien, 70, of Lewes, formerly of Lothian, Md., passed away Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Donald Erwin Rust, willing to lend a hand
Feb 01
Donald Erwin Rust of Grafton, Va., died on a beautiful, sunny Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Our beloved...
Sports
Cape track teams place fourth in Henlopen Conference...
Dave Frederick
Jan 31
The 2017 Henlopen Conference Indoor Championships, held Jan. 26 at the Worcester County Parks and...
Cape wrestling pins 55 points on Sanford
Dan Cook
Jan 31
The Cape Henlopen grapplers used three forfeits and two pins to help down visiting Sanford 55-17...
Editorials
Editorials
If it’s not broke ...
Jan 30
Next month, Lewes Mayor and City Council are expected to discuss who should be allowed to become a...
Editorials
Wolfe Neck Forest: Wastewater deja vu?
Jan 26
Many years ago, Howard Seymour - for whom the Lewes Wastewater Treatment Plant is named - made what...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Lopez asked to reconsider position on Garvin
Susan K. Ball
Jan 30
The following letter was sent to Sen. Ernie Lopez, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette...
Letters to the Editor
DeVos a threat to American education
Kit Zak
Jan 30
Beware of Betsy DeVos and her plan to privatize charter schools, enriching the CEOs who run them at...
Letters to the Editor
Lopez correct in supporting DeVos
Glenn Schuster
Jan 30
After reading the recent letters by Peter Schott and Janet Ambrose, I have to wonder why some...
Letters to the Editor
Lopez shouldn’t be supporting nominees
Peter Schott
Jan 27
The following letter was sent to Sen. Ernie Lopez, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette...
Letters to the Editor
Bonini thanks Carney for inauguration invite
Sen. Colin Bonini
Jan 27
Last Friday, the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, was sworn in at the Capitol in...
Letters to the Editor
Appalled by Lopez endorsement of DeVos
Dr. Janet Ambrose
Jan 27
The following letter was sent to Sen. Ernesto Lopez, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette...
Columns
Healthy Geezer
Basic advice helps avoid food allergy problems
Fred Cicetti
Feb 01
Q. What are the most common food allergies?
Foods that produce most allergic reactions in...
People in Sports
Cape girls’ swim team 62-1 since 2012
Dave Frederick
Jan 31
Splash down - Swimmers are like track athletes, because they compete in front of small crowds of...
Politics
The question is not whether Americans have access to healthcare
Reid K. Beveridge
Jan 31
Don Flood's Jan. 23 column and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., (remember him?) have it about half...
Editorial Cartoon
‘INVA$IVE SPECIE$’
Chris Wildt
Jan 31
Blogs
GO VEG
BREAKFAST IN PARADISE
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 01
Look what greeted us for breakfast this morning--a glorious edible palm tree rooted in local fruit...
Delaware Poetry Review: DePoetry.com
Buddha Said “Everything Comes Out of Nothing”
Henry Braun
Jan 31
Every letter of “n…o….t…h…i….n…g” holds to itself strictly, as if Silence were its queen, in a...
GO VEG
Meeting Dr. Ruth Heidrich
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 31
I first learned about Ruth Heidrich, vegan triathlete and cancer survivor, from the documentary,...
Winter Indoor 2017 Week Three
meisenhour
Jan 30
Week Three of Indoor League 2017 Elementary Division The Skins scored early in the match and kept...
Calendar of Events
Today
7:30 am
to
8:30 am
Hub Club Rotary meeting
8:00 am
to
9:30 am
BNI Rehoboth Chapter 2 Networking meeting
9:00 am
1 Million Cups Entrepreneurship Program
9:00 am
to
9:45 am
Arthritis Exercise program
10:00 am
NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TO HOLD BREASTFEEDING...
10:00 am
to
11:00 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:00 am
to
11:00 am
Lewes Senior Center Yoga
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Sea Purls Chapter of the Knitting Guild meeting
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
3:30 pm
to
4:30 pm
African American Literature and History Program for...
4:30 pm
to
5:30 pm
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST...
5:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
Model Train Open House
5:30 pm
to
9:00 pm
Delmarva Hand Dance Club
6:00 pm
L.E.A.P. Reading with dogs for literacy
6:00 pm
Free Write Workshop
6:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
7:00 pm
to
9:00 pm
American Legion Country Line Dance Lessons
7:00 pm
Attack Addiction meeting
Thursday, February 2
10:00 am
Graceful Aging Group meeting
10:00 am
to
12:00 pm
AAUW Notable Books Discussion on "The Sympathizer:...
11:30 am
Eastern Sussex Democratic Club Luncheon Meeting
11:30 am
BNI Rehoboth Chapter meeting
12:00 pm
Single Seniors Beach Club
1:00 pm
to
2:00 pm
Yoga program
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Socrates Café Rehoboth
2:00 pm
Spanish Conversation Group
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour
5:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Autism Delaware Skating Party
5:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
6:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University nine-week...
7:00 pm
Jackpot Bingo
7:00 pm
Elks Bingo
7:00 pm
Lewes Community Garden Group Meeting
Friday, February 3
8:30 am
Laugha Yoga Club
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Zumba Gold Toning program
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Computer Help Workshop
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
10:00 am
to
11:00 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Open Door Inc. Presentation
10:30 am
Tot Time
11:00 am
Tai Chi program
11:30 am
to
2:00 pm
Beebe Healthcare Auxiliary Meeting
1:30 pm
French Conversation Group
5:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
American Legion Dinner
5:00 pm
Prayer at the Town Square
5:30 pm
Youth Chess Tournament
6:00 pm
Possum Point Players Dinner Theatre
7:00 pm
UUSD First Friday Film “Selma,”
7:00 pm
to
8:30 pm
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes Dharma Talk
Nick Carter Team
Beautiful condo in Lewes!!
Lewes
289,500.00
Don’t miss this great open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the Vineyards at Nassau Valley!...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
NEW LISTING! ~ Prime 51+/- Acres in Georgetown ~...
Georgetown
2,250,000.00
NEW LISTING! ~ Prime 51+/- Acres ~ RPC ~ Georgetown • This property includes 3 parcels totaling...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Breakwater Beach
Bethany Beach
4,499,000.00
The Best of all worlds- Sunrise from your Ocean front house and sunset views over the Bay! This...
Mike Kogler Team
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!
Rehoboth Beach
524,900.00
Over-Sized Sun-Drenched End Unit in a Canal-Front Community East of Rt. 1 with Pier & Pool...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Live Your Dream
Rehoboth Beach
3,495,000.00
Capture Waterfront Views from Everywhere! Virtual Tour! You will be sure to bring the outside in...
Nick Carter Team
Wonderful location in Lewes!
Lewes
629,500.00
Check out this great home in Lewes near the Canal. This quiet street of Hoornkill off of Pilottown...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Just Reduced!! REDDENWOOD
Milton
549,000.00
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath traditional home is located in the rural community of...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
Beautiful Wolfe Pointe Perimeter on Tarpon Drive ~...
Lewes
394,900.00
Beautiful Wolfe Pointe Perimeter Lot with Lewes/Rehoboth Canal and State Park Views . Lot #82 is...
Mike Kogler Team
REHOBOTH: OCEAN BLOCK
Rehoboth Beach
2,000,000.00
Premier Rehoboth Ocean-Block Building Site On An Oversized 7500 sq. ft. Lot. This spectacular...
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
RBYCC on the Golf Course
Rehoboth Beach
864,500.00
Excellent Value For A Sprawling Golf Course Home With Endless Views Of The Course And Rehoboth Bay...
Medical marijuana center set to open near Lewes
Chris Flood
Feb 01
After months of speculation, First State Compassion Center has confirmed it will open its Sussex...
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
