Skip to main content area
CG Main Menu
News/Police
A&E
Business
Cape Life
Obituaries
Sports
Viewpoints
Calendar
Circulars
Classifieds
Real Estate
Autos
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
Weather
○
Local Businesses
CG SubMain Menu
Contact
eEdition
Login
Subscribe
Archives
‘Patriots Day’ is fitting tribute to town’s ability to heal
Peaceful march along Lewes Beach takes stand for women’s rights
Heavy rain, flash flooding can create hazardous driving conditions
Southern Delaware Tourism photo contest entries due March 15
Bottle & Brew personalizes beer, wine sales
Mixed Blessings and Friends to perform at Milton Theatre Jan. 28
OTC developers ask court for new hearing
Previous
Pause
Next
WHAT'S NEW • Saturday, January 21, 2017
A&E
Bud Broda Knudsen wins raffle for Petterson painting
A&E
Fork + Flask Winter Cocktail Party set Jan. 29 to...
Health
Longwood grant to fund breast cancer quality-of-life...
Police
State cracks down on nuisance properties in Lincoln
Obituaries
Virgil ‘Buddy’ A. Plummer, family was everything
Obituaries
Allen ‘Al’ Gardenhour, Xerox retiree
Cape Life
Lewes History Museum making strides in 2017
Cape Life
DANA offers nonprofit boards opportunities to gain...
News/Police
Peaceful march along Lewes Beach takes stand for...
Maddy Lauria
Jan 21
What started as a peaceful women’s rights walk among a few friends quickly turned in to a gathering...
ALERT
Heavy rain, flash flooding can create hazardous...
Jan 21
Delaware Department of Transportation officials will be monitoring this weekend's forecast that...
State cracks down on nuisance properties in Lincoln
Jan 21
Two properties in Lincoln have been shuttered by the state following complaints that they were the...
UPDATE
Route 404 crash near Bridgeville sends two to the...
Jan 21
A 28-year-old Seaford woman has been cited after a two-vehicle crash on Route 404 in Bridgeville...
OTC developers ask court for new hearing
Ron MacArthur
Jan 21
Developers of the proposed Overbrook Town Center say Sussex County Council's denial of a rezoning...
PART 2: SEEKING SHELTER
Living on the edge of society
Ron MacArthur
Jan 21
Without any income and a history of incarceration, Brian Francisco has been fighting an uphill...
One dies after car goes into Long Neck retention pond
Jan 20
One person has died after police say a car was driven Jan. 20 into a Long Neck retention pond...
Man sought in Lincoln robbery
Jan 20
Delaware State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Lincoln convenience store Jan...
Police investigate Long Neck robbery
Jan 20
Delaware State Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a woman and man Jan. 14 outside...
Cape legislators: Too early to react to budget talks
Chris Flood
Jan 20
One week into Delaware’s 148th General Assembly, Cape Region legislators say they know the state is...
more
bike trail guide
View Past Polls
A&E
Bud Broda Knudsen wins raffle for Petterson painting
Jan 21
The Lewes Historical Society invited the public for a chance to win an exclusive original acrylic...
Fork + Flask Winter Cocktail Party set Jan. 29 to...
Jan 21
Fork + Flask's Winter Cocktail Party is the place to see and be seen from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan...
more
Business
Bottle & Brew personalizes beer, wine sales
Maddy Lauria
Jan 21
A new beer and wine distributor is taking over Sussex County from a small warehouse space in Milton...
Day of pampering set at Blooming Boutique in Lewes...
Jan 21
Anyone can be a princess for the day at Blooming Boutique in Lewes Saturday, Jan. 21. They have a...
more
Cape Life
Lewes History Museum making strides in 2017
Jan 21
The Lewes History Museum campaign has passed the $1 million mark and the project is on track for a...
DANA offers nonprofit boards opportunities to gain...
Jan 21
The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement will be hosting training events for Delaware...
MLK banquet: Faith triumphs over adversity
Maddy Lauria
Jan 20
Faith’s ability to triumph over fear was the heart of the message at the Martin Luther King Jr...
Zwaanendael Women’s Club sets Valentine Tea Feb. 8
Jan 20
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women's Club will hold its Valentine Tea from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
more
Obituaries
Virgil ‘Buddy’ A. Plummer, family was everything
Jan 21
Virgil "Buddy" A. Plummer, 72, of Georgetown, was reunited with Patti, his wife of 54 years,...
Allen ‘Al’ Gardenhour, Xerox retiree
Jan 21
Allen (Al) Gardenhour of Rehoboth Beach, peacefully joined God Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. He was born...
Alan G. Boltz, veterans home resident
Jan 19
Alan G. Boltz passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the...
Suzanne T. Shevock, had passion for golf
Jan 19
Suzanne T. Shevock, 77, of Lewes, formerly of Cresson, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017,...
more
Sports
Changes to flounder regs on the horizon
Eric Burnley
Jan 21
On Jan. 17, I traveled to Dover for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission public hearing...
Athletes of the Week Jan. 20
Jan 20
Tyler LeCates This 10th-grader has grown to be 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds. He is described by...
more
Local Buzz
Saturday Blacklight Dodgeball Event!
Sports at the Beach
Jan 21
Join us at the Indoor for a Fun & Fitness Day this Saturday 4-7! No worries if you can’t make...
Garlic Basil Parmesan Shrimp & Steak Recipe - Made with from Peppers.com
PEPPERS
Jan 21
Ingredients: 2 (10 ounce) sirloin steaks 2 cups heavy cream, 16 fluid ounces 2 tablespoons fresh...
Brighter is Better
Bill Cullin
Jan 21
Sometimes a real estate agent will walk into a home that is basically attractive, yet communicates...
What does your REALTOR do?
Active Adults Realty
Jan 21
Once in a while, a brand new client finds us online and comes down and purchases a home on that...
COASTAL DELAWARE MARKET WATCH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Jan 20
Keep up to date on real estate activity in the Delaware resort area. See what's new, pending, sold...
Beebe Healthcare Congratulates Lynn Toth on Earning her Doctorate Degree
Beebe Healthcare
Jan 20
Beebe Healthcare congratulates Lynn Toth, DNP, MSN, RN, on earning her Doctorate! Lynn started...
Property with Potential
Bill Cullin
Jan 20
There are a lot of "diamonds in the rough" for sale. A property with incredible potential may be in...
Rent Before You Retire?
Active Adults Realty
Jan 20
CLICK HERE FOR AVAILABILITY In an article on the Active Adults Realty blog titled, “ Rentals are...
Waves Car Wash to Partner with Beebe Healthcare
Beebe Healthcare
Jan 20
Waves Car Wash, now in Lewes, will be hosting the inaugural Tunnell Tuesday on Tuesday, January 31...
Beebe Holiday of Life Dazzles, Raising $12,700 for Women’s and Children...
Beebe Healthcare
Jan 20
Beebe Medical Foundation recently closed out the traditional season of giving with its Holiday of...
more
Editorials
Editorials
Delaware must rebalance finances
Jan 19
Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock stood outside former Gov. Jack Markell's Legislative Hall...
Editorials
Residents want more say on Truitt homestead
Jan 16
Sussex County Board of Adjustment is expected to vote Monday, Jan. 23, on a special-use exception...
more
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Lewes outdid itself this holiday season
Hugh B. Councill
Jan 20
Mayor Becker, members of City Council and Lewes Board of Public Works: Thank you for making the "...
Letters to the Editor
GLCV volunteers a true blessing
Mary Hock
Jan 20
This is a long-overdue thanks to the Greater Lewes Community Village. The volunteers are a great...
Letters to the Editor
Paying it forward on New Year’s Eve
Nancy J. Paxton
Jan 20
On New Year's Eve, my husband, sister, and I were having dinner at Crabby Dick's in Rehoboth Beach...
Letters to the Editor
Many problems with red light cameras
Andrew L. Herrick
Jan 20
I am responding to the red-llght camera issues. We live in Rehoboth for eight months and in Ft...
Letters to the Editor
Lewes should reject Ice House rezoning
Terry Poirey, Eric Fuchs
Jan 19
Re: Nick Roth's article published Jan. 13: Council sets hearing for Lewes Ice House rezoning. On...
Letters to the Editor
Vet says boycott ‘A Dog’s Purpose’
Dr. Christina Abramowicz
Jan 19
I was greatly looking forward to "A Dog's Purpose," the movie which promises "a soulful and...
more
Columns
Movie Review
‘Patriots Day’ is fitting tribute to town’s ability to heal
Rob Rector
Jan 21
Director Peter Berg returns to dramatize another of the country’s most notable tragic events with “...
Ask the Trainer
Madeline Bradshaw, 19, lost 25 pounds and changed her life
Chris Antonio
Jan 21
Nineteen-year-old Madeline Bradshaw is not the type of person you would expect to hire a personal...
Barefootin'
First Five Points study phase should be nearly complete
Dennis Forney
Jan 20
Fog settled over many parts of Delaware’s Cape Region Wednesday morning this week. It added another...
Cape Flavors
Cauliflower is this year’s darling
Denise Clemons
Jan 20
If you have been browsing the popular cooking websites or culinary magazines this time of year, you...
more
Blogs
GO VEG
Healing Food for a Broken and Hurting World
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 20
Tonight our PLANT-STRONG dinner honors all the women, children and men who march for human dignity...
On The Circle
Roadside memorials for lost loved ones
Ron MacArthur
Jan 18
I'm fascinated by roadside memorials to lost loved ones. You may not notice them in a speeding car...
Delaware Shore Winter Indoor Opening Night
Ike Eisenhour
Jan 17
Opening Night of Indoor 2017 The 2017 Delaware Shore Indoor League began play this past Sunday with...
GO VEG
Dining Out or Dining In
Dorothy_Greet
Jan 13
Today is your lucky day--two meals for those hungry for optimum taste and health--one for dining...
more
Premier Listing
Bryce Lingo & Shaun Tull, Realtors®
Charming Home in The Pines
Rehoboth Beach
975,000.00
Charming home tucked away in The Pines with a coveted Park Avenue address. 110 Park Avenue is...
In The Market
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 21
Advertiser’s Showcase
Cape Gazette
Jan 20
THE COOL & THE COLORFUL
Gallery 50
Jan 20
THINK SPRING! IT'S RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER, 2011 Merecedes E350 Convertible
Auto Gallery
Jan 20
2011 MERCEDES BENZ SLK300 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE w/ 28,000 Miles, $24,900
Auto Gallery
Jan 20
China Event at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Jan 20
Dave Ramsey • Financial Peace University Begins Feb. 2
Bethel United Methodist Church
Jan 20
RBYoga classes
Rehoboth Beach Yoga
Jan 19
NABUCCO - Met Opera, Live in HD
Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Jan 19
NO MAN’S LAND - National Theatre Live
Rehoboth Beach Film Society
Jan 19
more
Local Dining
Sunday Brunch Specials
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 21
Make it a Seafood Saturday
Just In Thyme Restaurant
Jan 21
Super Saturday: Steak, Shrimp, Fat Tire & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 21
Sangria Saturday
Dos Locos
Jan 21
Have Your Been to Tuscany? It’s life changing!!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Jan 21
Friday Night Special...12 Ounce Prime Rib.....17.75
Rigby's Grill
Jan 20
Ribs, Fettuccine Alfredo, Blue Moon & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Jan 20
Friday Margarita Pitchers
Dos Locos
Jan 20
Friday Crab Leg Special
Dos Locos
Jan 20
Thursday Night Chef Special...French Dip....10.50
Rigby's Grill
Jan 19
more
Real Estate Marketplace
Mortgage: Pre-Approval vs. Pre-Qualification
Active Adults Realty
Jan 21
Home in Millsboro w/ 3 Acres
Frank Hornstein
Jan 21
Close to Bethany Beach
Frank Hornstein
Jan 21
Selling Your Home? Let's Talk Price.
Active Adults Realty
Jan 21
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST - DEWEY BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 21
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - SCHELL BROTHERS
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 21
BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME IN PENINSULA LAKES!
Joe Maggio Realty
Jan 21
Great home and lots of land!!
Nick Carter Team
Jan 21
Great condo! Lots of upgrades!
Nick Carter Team
Jan 21
Beautiful home with in-law suite - REDUCED $45,000-
Frank Hornstein
Jan 21
Promotions
News
Rentals
Calendar of Events
Today
8:30 am
Indian River Inlet Hike
9:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Community Quilting Bee
9:00 am
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Model Train Open House
10:00 am
Make Your Own Sea Glass Jewelry Program
10:30 am
to
12:00 pm
Sussex Genealogical Society meeting
10:30 am
Adult Children of Alcoholics at the Beach Meeting
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Lee & Jackson Day
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Battery 519 Tour
12:00 pm
Caregivers Support Group Luncheon Meeting
12:15 pm
Schroeder: An Artist at Fort Miles Program
12:45 pm
Metropolitan Opera’s live broadcast of Charles...
1:00 pm
“No Man’s Land” screening
1:00 pm
to
5:00 pm
Zwaanendael Women’s Club Antique & Jewelry Appraisal...
1:00 pm
to
5:00 pm
VFW Fish Fry
1:00 pm
Make Your Own Sea Glass Jewelry Program
2:00 pm
Coastal Concerts program
6:00 pm
to
8:00 pm
Teen Movie Night
7:00 pm
“First at Sea” screening
7:30 pm
Delaware Friends of Folk Coffee House Concert
7:30 pm
Lone Star Rodeo Company at the Wicomico Youth &...
Sunday, January 22
8:00 am
to
11:00 am
VFW AYCE Breakfast
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Singing Bowl Meditation Sit
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
American Legion Flip Five Fundraiser
3:00 pm
“First at Sea” screening
Monday, January 23
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:00 am
CarePatrol Delaware Presentation
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
1:00 pm
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
1:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
1:00 pm
“No Man’s Land” screening
1:00 pm
“No Man’s Land” screening
1:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
Instructional Art program
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Food for Thought
1:30 pm
French Conversation Group
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
VFW Burger Night
4:00 pm
Kinder Care
4:30 pm
Read to the Dogs
5:30 pm
to
6:30 pm
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST...
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
6:30 pm
Lewes Men’s Chorus rehearsals
Premier Listings
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
34896 Bay Crossing - New Price!
Lewes
425,000.00
34896 Bay Crossing Blvd. Lewes, DE. 19958 Bright and beautiful home with an open floor plan,...
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
Spacious and Bright One Level Living
Lewes
364,000.00
31780 Chablis Lane Unit 81 Lewes, DE 19958 Spacious and Bright One Level Living. Nassau Grove is...
Joe Maggio Realty
NEW LISTING - VILLAGES OF FIVE POINTS-WEST
Lewes
244,900.00
This well-maintained end unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo puts you in the heart of a great location,...
Lewes Realty
WOW!!! Totally renovated property
Lewes
595,000.00
This home has been completely renovated! All new walls, flooring, electric, plumbing, appliances,...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
3.25± Acre Lot ~ Enough room for horses!!!
Lewes
349,500.00
This 3.25± acre lot with a country-setting which is located on Minos Conaway Road, near Red Mill...
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
Bay Views from this Oversized Lot!
Milton
499,900.00
Paradise found! Low maintenance 4 bedroom beach retreat steps to sandy soil! This well maintained...
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
NEW LISTING IN THE GLADE
Rehoboth Beach
390,000.00
302 Fields Landing, Rehoboth Beach Custom built home on 1/2 acre lot in the popular Glade community...
Lee Ann Wilkinson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Motivated Seller, Outstanding Buy
Lewes
269,900.00
...and it’s adorable, too! 33959 Sand Bay Drive, Lewes TASTEFUL STYLE Charming and well-appointed,...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Rare Opportunity!!
Rehoboth Beach
1,998,000.00
4 BR 3.5 BA home in RBYCC w/ unobstructed panoramic views of the bay! Updated eat-in kitchen, den/...
Lee Ann Wilkinson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
French Country Reaches the Beaches!
Lewes
699,900.00
16368 Snook Court Wolfe Pointe, Lewes PROVENCAL STYLE, BEACH LIVING Welcome home to this gorgeous,...
more
Subscribe to our mailing list
Daily Headlines
Breaking News
Peaceful march along Lewes Beach takes stand for...
Maddy Lauria
Jan 21
What started as a peaceful women’s rights walk among a few friends quickly turned in to a gathering...
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
CG Footer
Advertise
Contact
Policies
Search
Subscribe
Publications