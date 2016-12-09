Skip to main content area
Most impressive, biggest disappointments of 2016
Epworth Preschool holds Christmas Program
RBFS, CHEF present Met's opera 'Nabucco" Jan. 7
Daisys make crafts with Cadbury residents
Children's art classes begin at Rehoboth Art League Jan. 7
Dogfish Head donates $5,000 to three Sussex County nonprofits
Belltown brewery project off the table
WHAT'S NEW • Sunday, January 1, 2017
Business
R.F. Book and Associates donates to community
Obituaries
Clare Helen Kauffman, former St. Edmond member
Obituaries
Thelma Blaxall, full of compassion
Obituaries
William F. Moyer, steward of environment
Cape Life
Cape Henlopen Senior Center holds holiday party for...
Cape Life
Lakeside homeowners donate to Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad
Cape Life
New Year’s Eve brings updated holiday traditions
News
Racial justice alliance to discuss inmate treatment...
News/Police
Racial justice alliance to discuss inmate treatment...
Dec 31
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will present a panel discussion, What Happens...
Belltown brewery project off the table
Ron MacArthur
Dec 31
A historic Belltown church will not be sold and converted into a restaurant and brewery after all...
Dewey looking at rental, business license changes
Chris Flood
Dec 31
Because of easy pickings left behind by beach replenishment, there have recently been more seagulls...
Ocean View woman, 77, found
Dec 31
A gold alert issued for a 77-year-old Ocean View woman has been canceled. Frances Ann Brown has...
Delmar woman sentenced to 15 years for child's death
Dec 30
A 24-year-old Delmar woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following the 2015 murder of a...
Stolen generator yields multiple arrests in Ellendale
Dec 30
Six Sussex County residents are facing charges after police recovered a generator previously stolen...
New Jersey men jailed on robbery, assault charges
Dec 30
Two New Jersey men are facing robbery charges after police said they beat up a Millsboro man and...
Growing Milton looks to the future
Maddy Lauria
Dec 30
A lot has changed in Milton over the past few years. The town’s population has nearly doubled,...
DelDOT presents plan for Savannah Road
Nick Roth
Dec 30
Savannah Road – from the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal drawbridge to the beach – may be improved to enhance...
Assisted living facility planned for Truitt property
Ron MacArthur
Dec 30
Just as site work gets underway on an age-restricted community near Rehoboth Beach, the developer...
bike tracks
View Past Polls
A&E
RBFS, CHEF present Met’s opera ‘Nabucco” Jan. 7
Dec 31
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society and the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation are proud to present...
Children's art classes begin at Rehoboth Art League...
Dec 31
With cold weather settling in, children will be doing more activities indoors. This is the perfect...
Business
R.F. Book and Associates donates to community
Dec 31
The staff of R.F. Book and Associates gives generously to holiday projects. The office collected...
Dogfish Head donates $5,000 to three Sussex County...
Dec 31
Three Sussex County nonprofits are each receiving a $5,000 check from Dogfish Head's Beer and...
Cape Life
Daisys make crafts with Cadbury residents
Steven Billups
Dec 31
Girl Scout Daisy Troop 701 from Shields Elementary visited Cadbury Senior Lifestyles Dec. 14 to...
Cape Henlopen Senior Center holds holiday party for...
Dec 31
The Cape Henlopen Senior hosted a holiday party for members Dec. 21. Entertainment was provided by...
Lakeside homeowners donate to Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad
Dec 31
Officers of the Lakeside Community Homeowners Association recently presented a check for $700 to...
U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-09 installs...
Dec 31
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-09 (5NR) held its Christmas holiday dinner and...
Obituaries
Clare Helen Kauffman, former St. Edmond member
Dec 31
Clare Helen Kauffman, 91, of Seaford, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the Seaford Manor House...
Thelma Blaxall, full of compassion
Dec 31
Thelma Blaxall, 86, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Born Jan. 7, 1930, she was the...
William F. Moyer, steward of environment
Dec 31
William F. Moyer died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. A true Delawarean, Bill was born in Lewes, grew up...
Ruth Ann Shaner, retired executive secretary
Dec 30
Ruth Ann Shaner, 81, of Lewes, formerly of Dover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family...
Sports
Slam Dunk Day 3: Cape falls to Md. power
Kenny Riedel
Dec 30
Junior guard Barly Kanu scored 20 points and hit four three-pointers to lift Eleanor Roosevelt to a...
Athletes of the Week Dec. 30
Dec 30
Mohamed Bamba This baby-faced behemoth scored 27 points, ripped down 13 rebounds, and converted the...
Local Buzz
Tune in to Taste - Saturday on 105.9
EatingRehoboth.com - Food Tours
Dec 31
Tune in to Taste at 3 on Saturday 1/7 to meet Mike Stiglitz, the founder of the upstate 2 Stones...
Are You Thinking of Moving Back to Delaware?
Active Adults Realty
Dec 31
We get two types of calls on a regular basis… “We are thinking of retiring and considering Delaware...
NEW Pickleball Social Play + Practice Group Lessons
Sports at the Beach
Dec 31
NEW Pickleball Social Play + Practice Session Offered at the Indoor Academy! Add some spice to your...
Drop In Blacklight Dodgeball & Flag Football Days!
Sports at the Beach
Dec 31
Join Us for a Fun-Filled Session of Blacklight Dodgeball, Indoor Soccer & Flag Football!
...
Accepting An Offer
Bill Cullin
Dec 31
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it...
Rotary’s 3-Point Initiative grants awarded at Governor’s Challenge...
Wicomico County Tourism
Dec 30
The Rotary Club of Salisbury recognized three local nonprofits as the recipients of grant funding...
Bacon-Pork Pops made with John Henry’s Sugar Maple Rub Seasoning
PEPPERS
Dec 30
Ingredients 1/2 pound thin-cut bacon, minced 1 pound ground pork butt 2 cloves garlic, grated 1...
FREE Local Mushroom Recipes!
Active Adults Realty
Dec 30
We’re just Wild About Mushrooms – are you? If you are a mushroom lover too, you’ll enjoy these...
Improving To Sell
Bill Cullin
Dec 30
Many homeowners wait until they are ready to put their home on the market before painting, planting...
Beyond 55+ communities in Delaware
Active Adults Realty
Dec 30
When I first discovered Coastal DELAWARE I was living and working in the DC Metropolitan area...
Editorials
Editorials
Our wildlife depend on us
Dec 30
As 2016 comes to an end, here are a few words on behalf of the wildlife and trees so important to...
Editorials
Let the gardens grow
Dec 26
Lewes in Bloom has unveiled a plan to transform an acre of unused space near the new Lewes Public...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
On the dignity and beauty of life
Dr. Ernesto B. “Ernie” López
Dec 30
A few weeks ago as I was leaving my monthly constituent coffee meeting in Lewes when my mobile rang...
Letters to the Editor
On need for affordable housing in Lewes
Rick Quill/Blue Water House B & B
Dec 30
I ask all concerned citizens in Lewes and Sussex County to realistically address the workforce/...
Letters to the Editor
Beach Walk will affect quality of life
Tom and Linda Delany
Dec 30
In October, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission ruled unanimously that the proposed Beach Walk...
Letters to the Editor
Vote to approve Village Center deplorable
Mable Granke
Dec 30
It was with dismay, yes disgust, that I read in the Dec. 16 edition of the Cape Gazette the...
Letters to the Editor
Thoughts on holiday Commentary
William Vogdes
Dec 29
Regarding this week’s commentary on the birth of Christ and holidays surrounding it. How gracious...
Letters to the Editor
Find appropriate holiday greeting and use it
Glenn Schuster
Dec 29
After reading Reid Beveridge’s commentary about Christmas, I tend to agree with almost everything...
Columns
Movie Review
Most impressive, biggest disappointments of 2016
Rob Rector
Dec 31
The year of 2016 in film was like a scavenger hunt to ferret out some of the best it had to offer...
Around Town
New Year’s Eve brings updated holiday traditions
Nancy Katz
Dec 31
Now that the dog has eaten all the Christmas wrapping, the fire department eventually opened the...
Ask the Trainer
Sposato Landscape completes corporate fitness challenge with great results
Chris Antonio
Dec 31
For many, the holiday season can be a great excuse to pack on the pounds. But for a dedicated group...
Outdoors
Out with the old, in with the new
Eric Burnley
Dec 31
Depending on your preferences, 2016 was either pretty good or pretty bad. If you had a boat capable...
Blogs
GO VEG
Recipe for a Holiday Plant-Based Potluck
Dorothy_Greet
Dec 29
Invite a group of hungry friends. Ask each to bring a whole food plant-based oil-free dish to share...
GO VEG
Recipe for a Holiday Plant-Based Potluck
Dorothy_Greet
Dec 29
Invite a group of hungry friends. Ask each to bring a whole food plant-based oil-free dish to share...
GO VEG
O Tannenbaum
Dorothy_Greet
Dec 21
Enjoy a happy, healthy holiday with these easy snack foods: Veggie platter with broccoli, carrots,...
Delaware Poetry Review: DePoetry.com
my inheritance
Saida Agostini
Dec 21
is a genetic freak lineage blossoming hyperactive cells growing in the dark, leeching on to organs...
Local Dining
Happy New Rear Curried Shrimp w/ Grilled Pineapple
PEPPERS
Dec 31
NEW YEARS EVE SPECIALS
Rose & Crown
Dec 31
New Year’s Eve Dinner Specials & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Dec 31
New Year’s Eve Dinner Specials & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Dec 31
Live Music with TGIF Food & Brew Specials
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Dec 30
MISS THE NYE RUSH COME FRIDAY
Just In Thyme Restaurant
Dec 29
Lunch & Happy Hour & TEQUILA
Dos Locos
Dec 29
Spend New Year’s Eve with IRISH EYES!!!!
Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant
Dec 28
Wednesday's are $10 Quesdillas $5 Margaritas it includes chips and salsa
Modern Mixture
Dec 28
Taco Salads for lunch
Dos Locos
Dec 28
Real Estate Marketplace
Bayside Townhome Furnished & Ready a New Owner
Frank Hornstein
Dec 31
New listing on the water - 112 Loughlin Drive
Frank Hornstein
Dec 31
Close to downtown Rehoboth
Frank Hornstein
Dec 31
Beautiful Home - Beautiful Price - Bayside Homes
Bayside Homes
Dec 31
Marie LaDuca, REALTOR®, CMRS Joins The Active Adults Realty Team!
Active Adults Realty
Dec 31
55+ Priced Below the Comps!
Active Adults Realty
Dec 31
REDUCED: Solar-Power & Pond View!
Active Adults Realty
Dec 31
Lake Front Getaway!
Bill Cullin
Dec 30
Rehoboth “OPEN HOUSE” 20898 East Dr., Unit 555, Saturday 12/31/16 11 a...
Mike Kogler Team
Dec 30
INDIAN MEADOWS
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Dec 30
News
Rentals
In The Market
Happy New Year from The Old Screen Door!
Old Screen Door
Dec 31
Herend Reserve Collection at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Dec 31
RBYoga class schedule
Rehoboth Beach Yoga
Dec 31
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration and...
Wicomico County Tourism
Dec 30
Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Activity
Wicomico County Tourism
Dec 30
Ready For Snow!
U.S. Lawns
Dec 30
LOCAL YOUTH DONATES TO PEDIATRIC PATIENTS AT NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Nanticoke Health Services
Dec 30
Jay Strongwater at The Wooden Indian
Wooden Indian
Dec 30
Advertiser’s Showcase
Cape Gazette
Dec 29
2013 CHEVROLET TAHOE LTZ 4X4 SUV w/ 48,000 Miles,
Auto Gallery
Dec 29
Calendar of Events
Today
(All day)
Fabric of Survival: the Art of Esther Nisenthal...
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Sea Purls Chapter of the Knitting Guild meeting
10:00 am
Yuletide at Winterthur
10:00 am
Lasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
American Legion Flip Five Fundraiser
5:00 pm
to
9:00 pm
Christmas Village Winter Carnival
5:00 pm
to
10:00 pm
Winter Wonderfest Light Spectacular Car Tours
Monday, January 2
(All day)
Fabric of Survival: the Art of Esther Nisenthal...
10:00 am
Lasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives
12:00 pm
NAACP Jubilee Day Celebration
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
7:00 pm
Ad Hoc Touring Company meeting, reading radio shows,...
Tuesday, January 3
(All day)
Fabric of Survival: the Art of Esther Nisenthal...
10:00 am
Lasting Impressions: The Artists of Currier & Ives
10:00 am
Yuletide at Winterthur
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Indoor Farmers Market
5:30 pm
to
6:30 pm
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST...
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Jackpot Bingo
6:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery program,
6:30 pm
to
9:00 pm
Film for Thought: “Where to Invade Next,”
Debbie Reed Team, REMAX Realty
Bay Views from this Oversized Lot!
Milton
499,900.00
Paradise found! Low maintenance 4 bedroom beach retreat steps to sandy soil! This well maintained...
Barbara Morales Associates
Chestnut Crossing Lots - Only 5 left!
Milton
59,900.00
Corner Lot in a Private Enclave of only 25 Homesites (20 have Sold) in the much cherished...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Just Reduced!! REDDENWOOD
Milton
549,000.00
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath traditional home is located in the rural community of...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
Renovated 3BR cottage in The Pines
Rehoboth Beach
1,259,000.00
Spectacular renovation of a 1960s beach home with everything new in 2012. Open space floor plan...
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH
Rehoboth Beach
1,799,000.00
603 Bayard Avenue, Rehoboth Beach 2 blocks to beach & close to shopping & fine restaurants...
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
PRIVATE OASIS, 64+ ACRES
Millsboro
1,500,000.00
23400 Windy Acres, Millsboro Nice private oasis with 7 bedrooms, 6 full baths. Detached 5 bay...
Lee Ann Wilkinson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Waterfront New Price!
Rehoboth Beach
915,000.00
8 Marshall Road Rehoboth Beach $915,000 WATERFRONT EXCELLENCE Arrive by boat or car to this...
Bill Cullin
Spectacular views of the Indian River Bay
Ocean View
247,000.00
Spectacular views of the Indian River Bay , the inlet Bridge, and Whites Creek from this this 1st...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
Beautiful Wolfe Pointe Perimeter on Tarpon Drive ~...
Lewes
394,900.00
Beautiful Wolfe Pointe Perimeter Lot with Lewes/Rehoboth Canal and State Park Views . Lot #82 is...
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
Spacious and Bright One Level Living
Lewes
364,000.00
31780 Chablis Lane Unit 81 Lewes, DE 19958 Spacious and Bright One Level Living. Nassau Grove is...
