News/Police
A&E
Business
Cape Life
Obituaries
Sports
Viewpoints
Calendar
Circulars
Classifieds
Real Estate
Autos
eEdition
Archives
Weather
Local Businesses
More than 3,000 plunge for Special Olympics
Events to honor officer who died in prison siege
Arbor Day School Poster Contest seeks entries by March 15
MAG class on Photographing Artwork with Ray Bojarski set Feb. 15
Milton Fire Dept. holds fire prevention award ceremony
Souper Bowl for Salvation Army set at Nicola Pizza Feb. 11
Realtor Adriane Gallagher receives community service award
WHAT'S NEW • Sunday, February 5, 2017
News
Feb. 28 SDARJ Book Group discusses White Rage: The...
School Life
Sussex Academy student Samantha Oliver wins writing...
Obituaries
Benjamin Burton ‘Ben’ ‘BB’ Ewing II, Sussex Tech...
Health
Sponsors, volunteers sought for Walk for Autism in...
Cape Life
After the Super Bowl frenzy, romance her for...
Health
Free kidney screening set in Rehoboth Feb. 11
School Life
Browseabout partners with Cape Bookmobile
Garden & Farm
Delaware 4-H members attend presidential inauguration
News/Police
More than 3,000 plunge for Special Olympics
Feb 05
Rehoboth Beach was filled with thousands of people Feb. 5 taking part and watching the 26th annual...
Events to honor officer who died in prison siege
Melissa Steele
Feb 03
The death of Correction Officer Steven Floyd in the line of duty is the first in Delaware history,...
Feb. 28 SDARJ Book Group discusses White Rage: The...
Feb 05
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice's Book Group meets Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.,...
Scene of prison siege cleared
Feb 04
The prison building where inmates took hostages, resulting in one death, has been cleared by police...
Autopsy: Correction officer died from trauma
Feb 03
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science has completed the autopsy of Lt. Steven R. Floyd, a...
Two cited with shooting waterfowl near Indian River...
Feb 03
Two Sussex County residents were cited after officials say they were hunting migratory waterfowl...
Milton man interferes with deer hunter
Feb 03
A 64-year-old Milton man pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to interfering with a deer hunter near Milton...
Ellendale man faces drug charges
Feb 03
An Ellendale man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Jan. 31 led to a search of his home...
Medical marijuana center set to open near Lewes
Chris Flood
Feb 03
After months of speculation, First State Compassion Center has confirmed it will open its Sussex...
Case ends against American Legion officers
Melissa Steele
Feb 03
No new charges will be filed against five former American Legion officials who were accused 10...
bike trails
View Past Polls
A&E
MAG class on Photographing Artwork with Ray Bojarski...
Feb 05
The Milton Arts Guild will host a class for artists and crafters at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15,...
Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys’ to open Feb. 10 in...
Feb 04
Second Street Players will present "The Sunshine Boys" by Neil Simon Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12 and...
Business
Realtor Adriane Gallagher receives community service...
Feb 05
The management of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty announced the winner of its annual...
New off-centered spirits in the works at Dogfish Head
Maddy Lauria
Feb 03
Dogfish Head is about to step up its craft spirits game with some new, off-centered whiskey. Since...
Cape Life
Souper Bowl for Salvation Army set at Nicola Pizza...
Feb 05
The Salvation Army will tackle hunger with the third annual Souper Bowl Annual from 12 to 3 p.m.,...
Little pirates take over Cannonball House
Feb 04
Taking advantage of a day off school Jan. 27, the Lewes Historical Society hosted two sessions of...
UNICO Rehoboth hosts Italian film night
Feb 03
Local UNICO members and guests enjoyed popcorn, homemade pizza and biscotti while watching Roberto...
Local Rotary grants support community programs
Feb 02
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club recently presented five $1,000 checks to the recipients of its...
Obituaries
Benjamin Burton ‘Ben’ ‘BB’ Ewing II, Sussex Tech...
Feb 05
Benjamin Burton "Ben" "BB" Ewing II, 61, of Georgetown passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Ben...
George E. Klinger, Verizon retiree
Feb 03
Mr. George E. Klinger, 77, of Dagsboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the...
John ‘Johnny’ T. Rogers Jr., owned bulkhead business
Feb 03
John "Johnny" T. Rogers Jr., 87, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. He was born May...
Robert Walter Oggenfuss, Wilmington Trust retiree
Feb 02
Robert Walter Oggenfuss died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at home following a brief illness. Bob was...
Sports
Athletes of the Week Feb. 3
Feb 03
Ryan Head A pole vaulter for the Cape boys’ indoor track team, Ryan jumped a personal best at the...
Rickards, Vikings sizzle early in 71-53 win at IR
Kenny Riedel
Feb 03
Elite basketball players, like most other top-tier athletes, tend to have short memories. From...
Local Buzz
Tune in to Taste - Saturday on 105.9 FM
EatingRehoboth.com - Food Tours
Feb 05
This Saturday at 3 meet Travis Reid, the bi g boss at Reid Angus, Delaware's premier 'Beef at the...
Comcast XFINITY Tips from Turnstone
Turnstone Custom Homes
Feb 05
"A Word from the Bird"
- Turnstone Custom Homes Blog Post Hi, Dave from Turnstone here,...
The Blues of Buyers
Bill Cullin
Feb 05
Here is an illustration of what you might go through as a homebuyer when the real estate agent...
Coastal Cuisine: Surf Bagel AM
Twinfin Media & Marketing
Feb 04
This week on Coastal Cuisine host Michael Sprouse and the CC crew got up at 6AM to catch Surf Bagel...
COASTAL DELAWARE MARKET WATCH
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Feb 04
Keep up to date on real estate activity in the Delaware resort area. See what's new, pending, sold...
Super Chili Recipe - Made with Satan’s Rage Pepper Sauce Made With Ghost...
PEPPERS
Feb 04
Ingredients: 2 pounds lean ground beef 1 (46 fluid ounce) can tomato juice 1 (29 ounce) can tomato...
Take A Ride On The Culinary Coastal Highway!
Active Adults Realty
Feb 04
Foodies, get ready for a tantalizing test drive! Join the fun and explore the “roughly five miles”...
JUST LISTED TODAY
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Feb 04
Just Listed Today FEBRUARY 5, 2017 (click date to view properties) All Brokers' listings from SCAOR...
Tuscan Villa with Paul Cullen ONE Room left!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Feb 04
Join the former Bad Company bassist and his wife Bonnie as they explore Italy from a Villa in...
From the Ground Up
Bill Cullin
Feb 04
Buying land is different from buying a home, because you must resolve issues relative to land use...
Editorials
Editorials
Slam Dunk and Habitat for Humanity
Feb 02
Sussex County Councilman Sam Wilson recently raised a sincere question about the Slam Dunk to the...
Editorials
If it’s not broke ...
Jan 30
Next month, Lewes Mayor and City Council are expected to discuss who should be allowed to become a...
Letters
Letters to the Editor
Refugee ban not making America great
Ptery Iris
Feb 03
I am appalled by Trump's de facto Muslim and refugee ban. Not only does it do nothing to make...
Letters to the Editor
Moving on with Trump administration difficult
Peter E. Carter
Feb 03
I have been purposely publicly silent about the events of Nov. 8 and beyond wherein the millions of...
Letters to the Editor
‘Good and decent people’ taken to task
Lawrence McSwain
Feb 02
In his column titled, "At the Trump inauguration, a lost opportunity," dated Jan. 28, Dennis Forney...
Letters to the Editor
In response to DeVos endorsement
Peter Schott
Feb 02
I usually do not believe in continuing a dialog in the newspaper when someone responds to a letter...
Letters to the Editor
Proud Marine appreciates Trump wake-up call
Charles Edward 'Ed' Gilpin
Feb 02
The following letter was written in response to Dennis Forney's Barefootin' column in the Jan....
Letters to the Editor
Clearing the air on Greater Lewes Foundation stance
Michael J. Rawl
Feb 02
I am writing to correct an unfortunate and erroneous public statement that was reported in the Cape...
Columns
Around Town
After the Super Bowl frenzy, romance her for Valentine’s Day
Nancy Katz
Feb 05
Fair warning, guys, there is a date coming up that needs no explanation. That red circle around the...
Movie Review
Where to watch the Oscars
Rob Rector
Feb 04
With less than a month to go, there are a number of ways to catch up on most of the films nominated...
Outdoors
Cold weather has fishermen dreaming of the Keys
Eric Burnley
Feb 04
While waterfowl hunters still have some season left, most fishermen are pretty much restricted to...
Barefootin'
French count stood up an important man in Lewes
Dennis Forney
Feb 03
Back in the fall of 1779, the squealing infant called the United States of America was struggling...
Blogs
GO VEG
Thank You, Chef Michael
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 04
Thank you, Chef Michael, for feeding 150 hungry plant-based McDougall Adventurers for a week with...
GO VEG
SEAFOOD
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 03
McDougall Adventurers headed out to sea early in the morning on our 65’ luxury sailing catamaran...
GO VEG
BREAKFAST IN PARADISE
Dorothy_Greet
Feb 01
Look what greeted us for breakfast this morning--a glorious edible palm tree rooted in local fruit...
Delaware Poetry Review: DePoetry.com
Buddha Said “Everything Comes Out of Nothing”
Henry Braun
Jan 31
Every letter of “n…o….t…h…i….n…g” holds to itself strictly, as if Silence were its queen, in a...
Premier Listing
Mann & Sons, Inc. REALTORS®
HARTS LANDING
Lewes
365,000.00
20687 Annondell Drive, Lewes Excellent 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Harts Landing. Cherry cabinets,...
In The Market
Arm and Hammer coupon
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 05
Sally Hansen coupon
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 05
Nexium coupon
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 05
Close to Bethany Beach
Frank Hornstein
Feb 04
The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift!
Wooden Indian
Feb 04
The Old Screen Door ~ Chalk Paint for the DIYer!
Old Screen Door
Feb 04
Local Dining
Slow Cooker Wing Time Garlic Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
PEPPERS
Feb 05
Sunday Brunch Specials!
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Feb 05
25 Boneless Wings for ONLY 51 Cents!!!*
the Greene Turtle
Feb 05
Tuscan Villa Vacation ONE Room Left!
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Feb 05
Seafood, Wings, Cold Brews & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Feb 04
Up to 50% OFF - Beachbody Workout Programs
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 04
Adam & Eve Valentines Gifts NOW !!!! FREE GIFTS TOO!!!
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 04
Dinner and a Concert
Paul Cullen - Tune Your Palate
Feb 03
Don't Miss Our TGIF Specials & Live Music
The Swell Tiki Bar & Grill
Feb 03
20% OFF with FREE Shipping with over $99 from Balance by BistroMD
Life’s a Deal Daily Deals
Feb 03
Real Estate Marketplace
Home in Millsboro w/ 3 Acres
Frank Hornstein
Feb 05
First Class Home in Bay Colony
Frank Hornstein
Feb 05
Beautiful Home in Bear Trap
Frank Hornstein
Feb 05
CANALFRONT - SELBYVILLE
Joe Maggio Realty
Feb 05
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST - DEWEY BEACH
Joe Maggio Realty
Feb 05
OCEAN BLOCK! ENJOY FOR YOURSELF OR AS AN INVESTMENT
Joe Maggio Realty
Feb 05
3BR/2BA IN INDIAN MEADOWS
George Thomasson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gallo Realty
Feb 05
Lake Front Getaway!
Bill Cullin
Feb 05
Great home and lots of land!!
Nick Carter Team
Feb 05
The Choice is yours..LARGE building LOTS from $46,500.
Bay Coast Realty
Feb 04
News
Rentals
Calendar of Events
Today
(All day)
Polar Bear Plunge Festival
9:00 am
to
4:00 pm
Principles and Practices of Biological Management...
10:00 am
American Legion Turkey Shoot
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Singing Bowl Meditation Sit
12:00 pm
BEGINS THIS WEEK: Kids’ Flag Football for Ages 9-15...
12:30 pm
Possum Point Players Dinner Theatre
1:00 pm
Lewes Polar Bear Plunge
2:00 pm
to
4:00 pm
American Legion Flip Five Fundraiser
5:00 pm
Singles on the Seashore meeting
Monday, February 6
9:00 am
to
10:00 am
Sit and Get Fit program
9:00 am
to
4:00 pm
Principles and Practices of Biological Management...
9:30 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Balance & Strength Program
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Delaware Seashore Needlepoint Guild meeting
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
10:30 am
to
11:30 am
Exercise for Parkinson’s sufferers
1:00 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
1:00 pm
to
3:00 pm
Instructional Art program
1:30 pm
to
3:00 pm
Food for Thought
4:00 pm
Kinder Care
4:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
VFW Burger Night
4:30 pm
Read to the Dogs
6:00 pm
Ad Hoc Touring Company meeting
6:30 pm
American Legion Bingo
6:30 pm
Lewes Men’s Chorus rehearsals
7:30 pm
GHS meeting
Tuesday, February 7
9:00 am
to
9:45 am
Balance and Posture program
9:15 am
to
10:30 am
Lewes Senior Center Tai Chi Program
9:30 am
to
11:30 am
NANTICOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TO HOLD DIABETES...
10:15 am
Art Group
11:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Indoor Farmers Market
1:00 pm
Let’s Get Moving program
1:00 pm
Sussex Master Gardeners workshop
1:30 pm
to
2:30 pm
Tai Chi program
2:00 pm
THE BRAND NEW TESTAMENT - Comedy Tuesdays
2:00 pm
“The Brand New Testament” screening
4:00 pm
to
6:15 pm
Kids Tuesday
4:00 pm
Try it Tuesday
5:00 pm
Single Seniors Beach Club
5:15 pm
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
5:30 pm
to
6:30 pm
NANTICOKE WEIGHT LOSS & GENERAL SURGERY TO HOST...
5:30 pm
to
8:00 pm
Lewes Senior Center Jackpot Bingo
6:00 pm
Grove Run Club Meeting
6:00 pm
Toastmasters meeting
6:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery program,
6:30 pm
Film for Thought
6:45 pm
Millsboro Lions Meeting
7:00 pm
9-12 Delaware Patriots meeting
Premier Listings
Nick Carter Team
Milford Estate FOR SALE!!!
Milford
399,950.00
This beautiful home and spacious 4.4 acre lot in Milford is close to downtown but the perfect,...
Jack Lingo Realtor, Inc.
New Listing - Morris Mills
Georgetown
379,900.00
NATURE ENTHUSIASTS TAKE NOTE! This beautiful, spacious home, situated on 1.9 acres leaves little to...
Active Adults Realty
JUST REDUCED in 55+ Independence!
Millsboro
375,000.00
Are you searching for a four or five bed room home in an amenity-rich 55+ community? Check out this...
Mike Kogler Team
LOVE THE BEACH?
Slaughter Beach
269,000.00
Steps To The Beach & Bay!! The possibilities are endless with this coastal cottage, located...
~~ Townsend Team ~~ Paul & Darlene Townsend, REALTORS®
REDUCED PRICE! Gorgeous Custom-Quality Home on large...
Lewes
799,999.00
REDUCED PRICE! ~ Gorgeous home offered in Hawkseye ~ Lewes, DE Exquisite 4 BR, 3½ Bath home built...
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
Price Reduced - Bayside at Bethany Lakes
Ocean View
349,000.00
Carefree Lifestyle offered with a Beautiful and Bright town home in an amenity rich community less...
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
116 West Side Drive
Rehoboth Beach
649,000.00
116 West Side Drive Rehoboth Beach, DE. 19971 Extraordinary Opportunity to Experience Direct Golf...
Joe Maggio Realty
DEWEY BEACH - BAYFRONT
Dewey Beach
639,900.00
Experience Swimming Pool and Bay View condos and Ocean Views from the rooftop plaza. Sea Witch...
Lewes Realty
Enjoy It Yourself or Get Rental Income!
Lewes
424,000.00
Enjoy every amenity Rehoboth/Lewes has to offer with this well appointed property located in one of...
Pat Campbell-White's Rehoboth Beachteam
34896 Bay Crossing - Reduced Price!
Lewes
400,000.00
34896 Bay Crossing Blvd. Lewes, DE. 19958 Bright and beautiful home with an open floor plan,...
More than 3,000 plunge for Special Olympics
Feb 05
Rehoboth Beach was filled with thousands of people Feb. 5 taking part and watching the 26th annual...
The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.
