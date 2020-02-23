Neighbors cruise the southern Caribbean with Cape Gazette
In January, this great group of Cape Gazette readers enjoyed warm weather while sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class cruise ship, Anthem of Seas.
The 11-day cruise included stops in beautiful San Juan, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.
Shown here while having a fantastic time together aboard the ship and reading the best paper in the world are John and Jill Dudley, Rich and Jeanne Holtkamp, and Marianne and Joe Kehoe.
The Traveler Series is sponsored by
Bob & Cathy Cardaneo
302-945-4620
rcardaneo@CruiseOne.com
www.CruiseWithBob.com
-
Show fellow Cape Gazette readers just how wide a territory their newspaper covers! Carry your Cape Gazette on your travels. Email jamie@capegazette.com a photo and description - don’t forget names!
