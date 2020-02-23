Neighbors cruise the southern Caribbean with Cape Gazette

In January, this great group of Cape Gazette readers enjoyed warm weather while sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class cruise ship, Anthem of Seas.

The 11-day cruise included stops in beautiful San Juan, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

Shown here while having a fantastic time together aboard the ship and reading the best paper in the world are John and Jill Dudley, Rich and Jeanne Holtkamp, and Marianne and Joe Kehoe.

The Traveler Series is sponsored by

Bob & Cathy Cardaneo

302-945-4620

rcardaneo@CruiseOne.com

www.CruiseWithBob.com

